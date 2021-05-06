After months of waiting, Battlegrounds Mobile India has been officially announced by Krafton. They have also released the official teaser on their YouTube channel and revealed the game’s poster.

The popularity of PUBG Mobile is evident in the Indian market and is underlined by the sheer number of loyal fans that it boasts. The last few months haven’t been the best for PUBG Mobile players in India, as they were left in dismay after the game’s suspension in November 2020. Since then, it has been a waiting game.

Ever since the new game’s announcement, players have been eager to hear more about the game's return to the country.

PUBG Mobile fans in India excited as Battlegrounds Mobile India releases official teaser and poster

Numerous details have been revealed about the upcoming title. Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to have restricted game time and limitations on in-game spending for players under 18 years of age. Underage players will play the game for a maximum of three hours per day and can only spend a maximum of ₹7000 daily on paid services.

The policy of the game (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Fans are excited about the game’s imminent release and have taken to numerous platforms, including Twitter, to express themselves. The following are some of the reactions to the latest news:

Pubg for india (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has officially released teaser on thair YouTube channel!. pic.twitter.com/BH0hSwK7vA — Rao Aakash (@raoaakash50) May 6, 2021

Me after hearing about the arrival of PUBG Mobile India:- pic.twitter.com/4t64FesyoH — Sarcastic Londia✍️ (@LondiaSarcastic) May 6, 2021

#battlegroundsmobileindia #PUBG

Pubg is now finally coming back as battleground mobile india*



Meanwhile me and my boys😁 pic.twitter.com/Xz10lMyAw9 — Manthan Patel (@manthan_santoki) May 6, 2021

It’s confirmed: PUBG Mobile is relaunching in India with a new identity pic.twitter.com/t5gX4ljQsk — A N I R U D H .S (@ani_rudh_s) May 6, 2021

PUBG Mobile India has been renamed as Battlegrounds Mobile India. Kaisa laga naya naam? — 𝐉𝐢𝐭 𝐑𝐨𝐲 😉 (@JitRoy45698742) May 6, 2021

Moreover, Krafton has plans to boost the Indian Esports ecosystem by developing promoting tournaments and leagues. The South Korean company affirmed that user data privacy and ensuring the game's security are their top objectives.

No specific release date has been announced yet. Players can follow the game’s official website and YouTube channel to keep themselves updated:

