Battlegrounds Mobile India release (2021): Official poster, website, privacy policy, and more

PUBG Mobile India has been officially renamed Battlegrounds Mobile India. The exclusive Indian version of the battle royale title has been in the limelight since the past week, with several news stories regarding its return taking place.

The ban on PUBG Mobile was inflicted in September, and since then, fans have been waiting for its comeback. Today, the new website of the game was launched, and a video was released on the official YouTube channel.

This article sheds light on all the information regarding the poster, website, privacy policy, and more about Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Everything to know about Battlegrounds Mobile India release (2021)

Official poster and website

As stated above, a new website for Battlegrounds Mobile India has been set up by the developers. Users can click here to get redirected to the new website. They can find the privacy policy and other details, including a new poster with a “Coming Soon” message.

Here’s the image of the official poster for Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Poster on the new website for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Privacy Policy and social media handles

As stated above, the website of the game features the Privacy Policy, which is set to be effective from May 6, 2021, i.e., today. It mentions the various aspects such as data of the users, information which is collected, how it is utilized, and more.

The information collected is broadly categorized into the following by Krafton:

Information collected directly from you

Information collected automatically

Information collected from third parties

Apart from this, there are several other things mentioned in the Privacy Policy, which the players can check out by clicking here.

Meanwhile, they can click here to read the complete Terms of Service for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The name of PUBG Mobile India’s YouTube channel was recently changed to Battlegrounds Mobile India, and all the videos have been deleted. Posts on the Facebook and Instagram accounts were also removed.

