PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel renamed to Battlegrounds Mobile India

PUBG Mobile India’s official YouTube channel has now been renamed "Battlegrounds Mobile India."

The news comes amid immense excitement for the arrival of the Indian version of the popular battle royale game.

India's ban on PUBG Mobile in September 2020 shook the entire mobile gaming community and left many players in the country heartbroken. However, Krafton later announced that an Indian version of the game would be released very soon.

PUBG Mobile India’s official YouTube channel renamed

The official PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel has now been renamed Battlegrounds Mobile India. The news comes just days after Facebook and YouTube URLs for the game were changed to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

All existing videos on the YouTube channel have been deleted, as shown in the picture below:

A new website for the game has also been set up. Players can click on this link to visit it.

There have been a series of developments regarding the return of the beloved game in the last week, and this has resulted in massive excitement in the Indian mobile gaming community.

In an exclusive statement to Sportskeeda, Ocean Sharma, aka Gamingpro Ocean, stated:

“I hope that an announcement regarding the game’s return will be made soon, because if the game does not return, the audience will not be patient and will try to shift to other games, which will have a negative impact on the entire gaming community and the entire ecosystem.”

The only thing that players can do now is wait for the official announcement of the game's return.

The only thing that players can do now is wait for the official announcement of the game's return.

