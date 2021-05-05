Fans await PUBG Mobile India launch date as official Instagram handle deletes all posts

Following Krafton's announcement regarding a specific Indian version of PUBG Mobile, there have been numerous developments, but the lack of a specified release date has left the players in wonder. Ever since the ban, which took place in September, fans have been awaiting the return of the game in India.

The developers have recently changed the URL of the official Facebook and YouTube handles of PUBG Mobile India.

The same was posted on the discord server of the game by the server manager:

The announcment on Discord

Now, in a new development, the Instagram handle of the game has deleted all its posts except the trailer, which was released back in November.

Fans await PUBG Mobile India launch date

The hype around PUBG Mobile India is at an all-time high, and the previous few weeks have been full of excitement for the players from the country.

Speculations have arisen regarding the announcement of the game’s launch date. Moreover, they have intensified significantly after all the posts, except for the trailer, were deleted on the Instagram page.

Kya kal sach me kuchh announcement hogi ya phir se...#pubgmobileindia — Tech Nav Creator💥 (@iamnavneet31) May 5, 2021

@PUBGMOBILE When Battle ground mobile INDIA release date ? Sir — Pradeep Mantena (@PradeepManthen2) May 5, 2021

When will pubg back to India? — Vicky (@Vicky110A) May 5, 2021

In one of his streams on May 2nd, Joe Michael Antony (OR Anto), a professional PUBG Mobile esports athlete, stated,

“The trailers which were released two days back will come again in four days and won’t be made private again. That’s all that I can say. I can’t give more leaks that this.”

(At: 39:10)

Ocean Sharma, a prominent PUBG Mobile figure and caster, said the following in an exclusive statement to Sportskeeda:

“I hope that an announcement regarding the game’s return will be made soon, because if the game does not return, the audience will not be patient and will try to shift to other games, which will have a negative impact on the entire gaming community and the entire ecosystem.”

Now, fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement to be made. They can follow the official handles of the game for any future updates for the game to be made:

Discord: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Website: Click here

