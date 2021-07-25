How to get free RP rewards in BGMI easily

Royale Pass rewards are one of the most significant methods to get hold of coveted in-game items, emotes, and cosmetics in BGMI. Each season, a new RP is released by the developers. Gamers need to rank up the tiers to unlock specific rewards in the game.

With the release of each season, gamers are automatically enrolled in the free Royale Pass. However, gamers who wish to get a hold of better rewards have the chance to upgrade the RP with the help of UCs.

Gamers can complete daily missions and the weekly challenges to earn RP points to rank up the tiers and claim rewards in BGMI.

BGMI: Free RP rewards can be claimed by completing challenges

Krafton Inc. unlocks specific challenges every week for the entire duration of a season. These specific challenges require gamers to complete certain specific actions in BGMI.

Completing these challenges rewards gamers with RP points. As soon as gamers claim these points, they get credited to the Royale Pass. After accumulating 100 RP points, gamers automatically rank up the level.

Ranking up unlocks several in-game items, cosmetics, and even AGs in BGMI. To get free RP rewards easily in BGMI, gamers need to analyze the weekly challenges and play the game accordingly.

Week 2 Challenges in BGMI to earn RP points

1) Finish 10 enemies with MG3 LMG in Classic Mode (0/10)- 150 RP

2) Finish 18 enemies with SMGs in Los Leones (Miramar) in Classic Mode (0/18) - 75 RP

Finish 18 enemies with SMGs in Sosnovka Military Base (Erangel) in Classic Mode (0/18) - 75 RP

Finish 18 enemies with SMGs in Paradise Resort (Sanhok) in Classic Mode (0/18) - 75 RP

Note: Gamers need to select one option from option 2 and complete it.

3) Finish 50 enemies with M24 in Arena (0/50) - 75 RP

Use M24 to eliminate players 6 times in Classic Mode or Mission Ignition (0/6) - 75 RP

Note: Gamers need to select one option from option 3 and complete it.

4) In Classic Mode, eliminate players with a vehicle 6 times as a squad (0/6)- 75 RP

5) Pick up a Suppressor in 20 matches in Classic Mode or Mission Ignition (3/20) - 75 RP

6) Activate 10 Patrol and Protection Robots in Mission Ignition (0/10)- 75 RP

Therefore, gamers can claim a total of 525 RP by completing the Week 2 Challenges.

Exclusive free RP rewards in BGMI

Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus rewards gamers with several exclusive BGMI items. However, gamers can claim a few exclusive rewards in BGMI through the free RP.

The list of free RP rewards that can be claimed in BGMI are given below:

Night Stalker Parachute- RP level 13

Haaa Emote- RP level 15

Groovy Teen outfit- RP level 25

Alien Technology QBU skin- RP level 35

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Srijan Sen