PUBG Mobile 2.7 Update: Dragon Ball Super themed areas, roadmap and more

With the next 2.7 release, PUBG Mobile and Dragon Ball Super are prepared to fire the gaming globe in this fantastic cooperation. This collaboration combines the popular battle royale gameplay with the beloved personalities and universe of this anime/manga series. Players can immerse themselves in an action-packed blend of these renowned brands with themed places, talents, character skins, and an event roadmap.
Prepare to engage yourself in themed battlegrounds, unleash strong techniques, and change into legendary heroes as PUBG Mobile and Dragon Ball Super give an adrenaline-fueled gaming experience like no other on the mobile platform.
PUBG Mobile has introduced Dragon Ball Super-inspired areas, skills, and items
Themed areas
PUBG Mobile will have various Dragon Ball-themed areas as part of the collaboration. You can explore and fight in iconic places from the series, such as Kame House, Aru Village, Korin Tower, and the Martial Arts Temple. Each region has its own atmosphere and difficulties, bringing the Dragon Ball world to life within this game.
Themed skills
Special-themed skills inspired by the anime series will be available to players. So far, Kamehameha, Goku's renowned energy blast, has been revealed on Twitter. This move can be a devastating skill to use against opponents in the game. Fans have also speculated on the possibility of including Final Flash, Vegeta's characteristic move, to increase the game's excitement and range of talents.
Roadmap of events
The roadmap for the title's 2.7 update partnership with this anime series offers exciting events and activities. Here is the roadmap:
- Themed Mode (July 13th - September 4th)
- Battle Royale Dragon Ball Super (July 15th - September 4th)
- Exclusive outfits, companions, weapons, and items (July 14th - September 4th)
- In-game collaboration event (July 14th - September 4th)
- More exclusive outfits (August 11th - September 4th)
Character skins
The PUBG Mobile and Dragon Ball Super cooperation will provide a variety of character skins in the game, allowing you to turn into your favorite heroes of this anime series. The battle royale game has unveiled five characters on Twitter: Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, Gohan, and Piccolo. These character skins will uniquely represent the legendary characters and allow you to show off your anime fandom while battling in the battle royale game.