PUBG Mobile reveals first look designs of Dragon Ball Super inspired skins featuring Goku and more

PUBG Mobile has teamed up with the popular anime brand Dragon Ball Super in a revolutionary cooperation to deliver gamers an amazing new selection of skins. The first look designs have just been published, and fans are in for a treat. You will be able to embody your favorite Dragon Ball Super characters and engage in heart-pounding combat like never before in this battle royale game.

The Dragon Ball Super-inspired skins feature renowned characters from the series, bringing their distinct styles and skills to PUBG Mobile's brutal universe.

Dragon Ball Super-inspired skins with Goku and other characters are featured for the first time in PUBG Mobile

Goku

Goku from Dragon Ball Super in the game (Image via Tencent Games)

The first is none other than Goku, the legendary Saiyan fighter who has enthralled audiences for decades. The skin has his iconic orange Gi and the Turtle School insignia on his back.

With his distinctive spiky hairstyle and determined expression, Goku is ready to face whatever challenge the battleground throws at him.

Frieza

Frieza from Dragon Ball Super in the game (Image via Tencent Games)

In this epic crossover, Goku is not alone. Frieza, the infamous villain and one of Goku's most deadly adversaries, also joins the fray. The skin is a true portrayal of his terrifying demeanor, with meticulous features on his famous purple and white armor.

Frieza's pale appearance and piercing crimson eyes will strike fear into the hearts of your opponents as you roam the battlefields.

Vegeta

Vegeta from Dragon Ball Super in the game (Image via Tencent Games)

Vegeta, the prideful Saiyan prince, and Goku's nemesis round out this powerful trio. This skin reflects his majestic demeanor, dressed in his trademark blue and yellow combat costume.

He exudes confidence and strength with his spiky black hair and piercing stare. As you don the Vegeta skin and face your opponents, you will feel the adrenaline of the competitive energy in the game.

The collaboration between PUBG Mobile and Dragon Ball Super demonstrates both properties' expanding significance. This partnership is a marriage made in heaven, with Dragon Ball Super's immense global fandom and PUBG Mobile's millions of loyal gamers. It not only delivers an exciting crossover for fans, but it also introduces new audiences to both vast worlds.

