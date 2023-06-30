PUBG Mobile announces mega collaboration with Dragon Ball Super as part of the 2.7 update

PUBG Mobile has unveiled a colossal collaboration with the renowned anime series Dragon Ball Super in an unprecedented announcement that has sent shockwaves through the gaming and anime communities. Set to be released as part of the highly anticipated 2.7 version update in July 2023, this partnership promises to blend the furious battle royale action with the iconic world of Dragon Ball Super.

The coalition between PUBG Mobile and Dragon Ball Super brings together two massively successful titles with devoted fan bases worldwide. This ground-breaking collaboration aims to enthrall players by seamlessly creating an unforgettable union of two universes in the game.

This historic partnership, first disclosed in August 2022, marks Dragon Ball Super's first collaboration with a mobile-only game. It is also worth noting that PUBG Mobile has a successful track record of collaborating with internationally acclaimed anime and animated media. Such partnerships include Neon Genesis Evangelion, Jujutsu Kaisen, and League of Legends' hit Netflix series Arcane. The collaboration with Dragon Ball Super, on the other hand, promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for gamers.

One of the most anticipated features of this collaboration is the addition of beloved Dragon Ball Super characters in PUBG Mobile. Players can take on the roles of iconic characters such as Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, and others, each with their own skills and powers.

Players will find exclusive costumes, accessories, and weapon skins meticulously developed to represent the series' distinct aesthetics. These items will allow players to customize their in-game avatars with classic Dragon Ball Super components, giving their battle royale experience a personal touch.

What can fans expect more from the PUBG Mobile and Dragon Ball Super collab?

This update can also include a variety of new power-ups and dramatic transformations inspired by the Dragon Ball Super series. Throughout the map, players can also come across Dragon Balls that can be collected to get brief boosts or unlock powerful transformations in the game.

Players can be expected to explore and fight in recognizable and iconic Dragon Ball Super places such as Capsule Corp and even the mythical hyperbolic time chamber in the 2.7 version update. These beautifully crafted landscapes will not only bring back many memories but also provide strategic advantages and thrilling clashes for players.

