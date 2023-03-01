Best PUBG Mobile drop strategies to win more matches easily (February 2023)

In PUBG Mobile, the trials of battle royale competitions are markedly arduous, particularly for those who have ascended to the highest echelons of the rankings. To secure victories in these contests, one must demonstrate an exacting approach and an immaculate strategy.

Success in PUBG Mobile Battle Royale mode demands a consummate command of both survival and elimination. Those who exhibit expertise in these two pivotal facets shall ultimately emerge as the champions.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

PUBG Mobile's best drop tactics to easily win more matches

For ardent PUBG Mobile fans, entering a suitable urban area or entrenched bastion proves to be a lucrative endeavor. This makes it easier to gather vital assets that may be wisely applied in subsequent battles, ultimately achieving the desired result.

Given the community's ongoing growth and the constant influx of new competitors, getting expert advice to overcome these initial clashes and advance to higher stages becomes crucial.

1) Be well-prepared

An important factor is identifying the most easily wieldable armament, as it imparts a sense of comfort to players during matches.

Each firearm's firing cadence, mass, velocity, and kickback are distinct. Opting for a prudent weapon early on in the game readies you to combat when enclosing ring contracts in PUBG Mobile.

For PUBG Mobile players who exhibit a more intense gameplay style, Uzi or SMG might not be among their foremost preferences, given that they need more than a mere projectile to subdue enemies. Nevertheless, this armament boasts an impressive firing rate and, more importantly, precision. This would be one of the most essential armaments for novices.

2) Avoid becoming exposed

As previously stated, the chief aim of Battle Royale is to endure and emerge victorious. Therefore, when occupying a favorable covert spot, remain inconspicuous and open fire only when viable. Most importantly, drive in when the prospect of winning the conflict is high.

There is no utility in engaging a distant foe if you cannot vanquish them, as it will impede your progression against other hostile squads.

3) A secure landing is essential

During the initial stages, it is imperative to cherry-pick the most secure locales with ample provisions for your landing spot. The tactic is to acquire the most optimal armaments to fortify yourself or to thrash your foes.

Certain points of interest (POI) feature more loot than others, albeit such areas also tend to attract a higher volume of adversaries. Thus, we strongly urge you to exercise discretion when selecting your landing spot.

4) Don't be whimsical in combat

It is judicious for players to refrain from engaging in superfluous combat, particularly during the latter phases of a PUBG Mobile contest. Such actions will likely expose their whereabouts, rendering them vulnerable to hostile assaults.

Moreover, frequent participation in combative maneuvers inevitably culminates in a significant reduction in vitality, ultimately draining critical medical resources.

Hence, players should exercise patience and abstain from pointless skirmishes to boost the likelihood of their victory.

5) Grenades are a fantastic diversion

Explosive grenades are not only effective at eliminating foes, they also serve as an excellent means of generating diversions in PUBG Mobile. In instances where you are uncertain of the adversary's whereabouts, lobbing a grenade at a distance can dupe them by leaving a mark on the map.

The enemy squad is likely to mistake the mark for a hostile presence, provoking them to launch an attack, whereas you can lay in wait to seize the advantage.

Note: Indian players should refrain from playing PUBG Mobile since the game has been suspended by the MEITY branch of the Indian government.

