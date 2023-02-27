D’Xavier crowned champion of PMPL Vietnam 2023 Spring, qualify for PUBG Mobile Super League 

D'Xavier presented another sensational performance as the PUBG Mobile squad bagged the title of the PMPL 2023 Vietnam Spring in their style.

After the conclusion of 40 intense matches, the unit scored 427 points and were the only team to cross the 400 mark, which displays how brilliantly they fought in the tournament. They were the top performers in both the weeks and received a total prize money of $13,000.

Lamborghili from D'Xavier has been awarded the MVP title for his outstanding performance this season. The Vietnamese squad have also made it to the PMSL, which will kick off in March. The team were also the 2022 PMPL Fall champions, but they didn't succeed in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022.

Team ShineLikeDiamond exhibited magnificent talent in the event to obtain five Chicken Dinners and 350 points, which helped them claim the runners-up spot. The was also their greatest finish in any major PUBG Mobile tournament. TruongZin and Co. were awarded $8,800 in prize money.

PMPL Vietnam Spring overall rankings

Overall standings of PMPL Spring (Image via PUBG Mobile)

V Gaming looked good after a long time and claimed third place with 341 points. Prior to the PMPL, they signed F1, NamShinn, and Tuanz and their decision turned out to be the right one. The team will also participate in the upcoming SEA Games, which will take place in May 2023.

Surprisingly, V GYM Esports had an uniform showing throughout the two weeks, due to which the they took fourth place in the contest. Their player, NaamCute, grabbed two individual awards: Grenade Master and Medic in the Pro League Spring.

Genius Esports, who came into the competition after winning the PMNC 2022, yet again displayed their capabilities and claimed the fifth place. Defeating many experienced teams must have boosted their morale.

Prize Pool distribution (Image via PUBG Mobile)

BN United, the second runners-up of the Pro League Vietnam 2022 Fall, occupied the sixth position on the overall scoreboard. ROY Esports were nine points behind them. Ghost House City, despite not having any Chicken Dinners, finished eighth with 247 points.

Popular Vietnamese side Eagle Esports did not have a good run as they only garnered 199 points in their 40 matches and placed ninth in the leaderboard. Infinity IQ and Box Gaming also had lackluster performances, ending up in 12th and 16th places, respectively.

The PMPL Vietnam Spring was held from February 15 to 26, 2023, and had a total prize pool of $52,000. Initially, it boasted a total of 20 teams, but Live For Fun and Resurgent were disqualified due to a violation of the rules.

