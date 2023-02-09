PMPL 2023 Vietnam Spring: Teams, format, schedule, and more

The first official PUBG Mobile tournament of the 2023 season, the PMPL, is about to kick off in several regions. The event in Vietnam starts on February 15 and features the country’s best 20 squads battling in a two-week-long contest.

The company altered the format of the Pro League in Southeast Asia, removing the Grand Final from the mix and instead having a single stage to determine the champion. The scoring system has also been modified with a new 10-points matrix that is more focused on kill-based gameplay.

PMPL 2023 Vietnam Spring format

Each week, 25 matches will be played over the course of five days, from Wednesday to Sunday. During the first week, from February 15 to 19, the teams will be grouped randomly into five sections, each consisting of four units.

The performances in the first week of the PMPL 2023 will determine the seeding of teams into groups for Week 2, which runs from February 22 to 26. The tournament's overall scoreboard will be determined by the points earned by them over the course of the 10 matchdays.

Participating teams in the PMPL tournament

Nine teams have been invited on the basis of the 2022 PMGC Vietnam points, and they will battle against the top 11 teams from the PMNC VN.

Invited teams

1) D'Xavier

2) BOX Esports

3) Eagle Esports

4) BN United

5) V Gaming

6) Shine Like Diamond

7) One More

8) V Gym Esports

9) Roy Talent

Qualified teams from PMNC Vietnam

10) GOAT Media Girl

11) Genius Esports

12) Roy Esports

13) Live for Fun

14) Infinity Iq

15) Ghost House Infinity

16) Like Glue Gaming

17) Goat Media

18) Resurgent

19) Vagabond Pro

20) Magnet

Defending champion D'Xavier, who has been the best Vietnamese team in the past year, will look to extend their winning streak, while legendary team Box Gaming will hope to provide some strong competition. However, both the experienced squads saw a huge drop in their performances in the 2022 PMGC as they lost their form in the league phase and could not progress to the mega finals. Ahead of the PMPL, D'Xavier signed former Eagle Esports player CHUA, while Box Gaming brought in three new faces.

Eagle Esports and BN United, who have been on the podium for the past few seasons, will look for their first titles, while V Gaming will try to reclaim their former glory. Genius Esports, the underdog who won the National Championship, will also aim to shine on the big stage. Resurgent was the runner-up there, while Goat Girl occupied the third position.

