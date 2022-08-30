D’Xavier qualifies for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022

The PUBG Mobile Pro League Vietnam Fall 2022 concluded on August 28. The three-day final was a nail-biter and in the end, fan favorite D'Xavier was crowned the champion.

Not only did the team dominate the league stages, but also showed great determination in the finals. The side accumulated the same points as the second-placed team but were declared the champions as they had more chicken dinners.

D'Xavier advances to PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022

With this success, D'Xavier also secured its seat in the upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Championship, which will be hosted from November 22. The team raked in around 1794 points to qualify for the mega global event. The points accumulated in the league and final stages of both PMPL Vietnam splits (Spring and Fall) are expected to determine the topper.

Eagle Esports played well to secure the runners-up spot. The team started slow but showed excellent prowess on the final day. They almost claimed the trophy but fell short by a single point. Both the first and second-placed teams secured 323 points.

BN United, one of the stalwarts, secured third place in the finals with 231 points. The team played exceedingly well on the final day and secured three podium finishes.

Overall standings of of PMPL Vietnam finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The top four teams have qualified for the PMPL SEA Championship: Fall 2022, while those in fifth to seventh place will have to go through the SEA Play-Ins.

Teams qualified for PMPL SEA Championship Fall 2022

D'Xavier Eagle Esports BN United Box Gaming

Teams qualified for SEA: Play Ins

Shine Like Diamond OneMore Pheonix Esports

Prizepool and Individual Awards

As a winner, D'Xavier was awarded 400 million dongs (around 13.6 lakhs INR) in prizemoney (excluding other rewards). Meanwhile, Eagle Esports took home 250 million dongs (8.5 lakhs INR), with BN United and Box Gaming winning 140 and 80 million dongs respectively.

PUBG Mobile also handed out seven individual awards. Lamborghini from D'Xavier was named the season MVP for his all-round performance. Meanwhile, Porshe from V Gaming bagged the Gunslinger award, with his teammate Mitlaren holding the title of best grenade master.

Bent was named the Eagle Eye of the finals, while Pimay from Roy Esports was named the survivor. S3 from OneMore took the award for field medic. The season MVP took 31 million dongs (around 1.05 lakhs INR) in prizemoney while the other awardees received 15 million dongs (around 50k INR) each.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul