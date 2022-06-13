D’Xavier wins PUBG Mobile PMPL SEA Championships 2022 Spring 

Vietnam's D'Xavier won the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South East Asia Championship 2022. The team was in the lead from Day 1 and maintained their momentum until the end. D'Xavier scored 201 points over the course of 18 matches. After finishing as the runners-up in PMPL Vietnam and PMGC East, D'Xavier finally won the trophy at the PMPL SEA Championships 2022 Spring.

Vampire Esports didn't have the best of the starts but managed to make a comeback to secure second place with 79 kills and 187 points. The team achieved this feat without a chicken dinner, which is commendable. RRQ Ryu, who slipped to sixth place on Day 2, made a comeback to secure third place with 80 kills and 166 points. RRQ Ryu Nerpheko won MVP honors and $3,000 in cash rewards.

Eagle Esports was at the second rank at the end of Day 2 and slipped to fourth place with 157 points, while Bacon Time took a huge jump to finish under the top five. The Infinity had an average performance in the championship, and they accumulated 137 points in 18 matches.

Defending champions Team Secret placed ninth with 130 points, including 69 eliminations and one chicken dinner. ION and Box Esports finished in 14th and 15th place, respectively.

PMPL SEA Championship 2022 Day 3 match overview

The PMPL SEA Championship 2022 Spring overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

RRQ Ryu started the day with a win on the Erangel map with eight frags, while Team Secret went berserk in the second match of Miramar to claim a 15 kill win. Alliance Yoodo showcased patient gameplay to win the third match of Erangel with eight frags.

Bacon Time relied on their position to come out victorious in the fourth match on Sanhok. D'Xavier won the fifth match of the day with 15 kills, while The Infinity took home the last match of the championship with six frags.

Prize pool distribution for the PMPL SEA Championship 2022

The total prize pool for the tournament was $150K, with D'Xavier taking home $31.5k as the winner, and Vampire Esports and RRQ Ryu receiving $20k and $16.5k, respectively.

In the past few years, Vietnam has witnessed considerable growth in the PUBG Mobile scene, and a team from the region has now also won the PMPL SEA Championships trophy. It will be exciting to see which team gets invited to the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far