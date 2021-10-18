PUBG Mobile: D'Xavier emerges table-toppers after PMPL SEA Championship S4 Superweekend 1

The third and final day of the initial superweekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South East Asia ended today. After 15 matches in the first superweekend, D'Xavier, the Vietnamese team, claimed the top spot with 170 points and 88 kills.

Following them in second place was the Malaysian team, 4Rivals, who ended up with 140 points and 65 kills. Geek Fam, another team from Malaysia, too played quite well throughout the week to secure 137 points with 65 kills.

Bigetron RA, the Indonesian powerhouse leading the charts at the end of Day 1, couldn't emulate the same performance for the rest of the days. The side finished its first superweekend at the 6th spot with 125 points and 57 kills.

EVOS Reborn, another popular Indonesian team, had a decent week, finishing behind BTR with 121 points.

PMPL SEA Championship Season 4 Super Weekend 1 overall standings

D’Xavier leads the overall point table after the PMPL SEA Championship S4 SW1

Among other top performers were Axis RedOne from Malaysia and the defending champions, The Infinity, from Thailand. Both teams played exceptionally to secure the 4th and the 5th spots.

AxisRed One was consistent throughout the week. Although they couldn't secure the Chicken Dinner throughout the week, a series of podium finishes helped them secure a good spot on the leaderboard.

The Infinity, on the other hand, notched three Chicken Dinners. Although the team played decently, their lack of consistency in other matches stopped them from climbing further up in the overall charts.

Faze Clan, another top Thai team, had a horrendous week, finishing 15th with just 78 points. The side failed to gain momentum throughout the week and only had a single podium finish in 15 matches.

The MVP rankings after the PMPL SEA Championship S4 SW1

Genesis Dogma, the Indonesian PMPL champions, also had an average week as they finished in 13th place with just 85 points. The team will look to recapture its form and come back stronger in the next stages.

APG Esports and Yangon Galacticos from the SEA Wildcard region also failed to make a mark in the first superweekend, finishing 4th and 16th, respectively. Their performances can be attributed to the lack of experience of competing in the Pro Leagues.

Also Read

Both sides would like to reflect on their displays and rectify their mistakes in the upcoming weeks.

With two weeks remaining, the fight for the PMPL League Stage title will become even fiercer with each passing day.

Edited by Ravi Iyer