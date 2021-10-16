PUBG Mobile: PMPL SEA Championship Season 4 Super Weekend 1, Day 1 overall standings 

The Day 1 of Super Weekend 1, PMPL South East Asia Championship Season 4 ended Friday, October 14. After completing 5 matches involving the top 16 teams from the SEA region, Bigetron RA, stars of the Indonesian PUBG Mobile scene, led the standings with 48 points and 22 eliminations.

In second place stood the Malaysian rising stars, 4 Rivals who secured a total of 48 points as well while accounting for 21 frags. The third place at the end of the day was captured by Axis RedONE from Malaysia with 19 kills.

Earlier during the first Weekdays, the top 16 teams from the 20 competing squads qualified for the Super Weekend 1 of the PMPL SEA Championship.

PMPL SEA Championship: Match results, best players, and more from the Super Weekend 1, Day 1

Overall standings of PMPL SEA Championship SW 1 day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Yangon Galatics, the team from Myanmar, secured victory in the first match of the day by expertly rotating into the zone and securing 4 frags. MS Chonburi, the Thai team, also played well in this game to secure second spot with 5 kills. The third place in this match was claimed by Genesis Dogma GIDS, from Indonesia, with 5 eliminations.

The second and third matches of the day saw Evos Reborn and The Infinity rise to the occasion and dominate the lobby. These teams from Indonesia and Thailand fragged heavily to win these matches with 15 and 16 eliminations, respectively.

The fourth game of the day saw Bigetron RA claim the chicken dinner. The team showed their mettle in the Super Weekend after barely qualifying during the Weekdays. The team accounted for 11 eliminations showing their old form. Axis RedONE had a decent run in this game as they managed to secure the second spot with 7 kills. Team Secret from Malaysia too performed decently in this match to claim third spot with 4 frags.

The fifth and final game of the day saw Vampire Esports, the leaders during the Weekdays, claim victory with 14 frags. This win helped the Thai team jump to 4th spot in the overall standings. Axis RedOne had another great game as they again finished second with 4 kills. BN United, the Vietnamese team, secured third spot with 4 kills as well.

Top 5 eliminators from PMPL SW 1 day 1 Image via (PUBG Mobile)

With 2 days and 10 matches still to go in the first Super Weekend, teams will look to pick up their pace. Saturday, October 15, will be crucial for these PUBG Mobile teams as it will decide the course of the PMPL Super Weekend 1.

