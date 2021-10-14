PUBG Mobile Pro League SEA Championship Season 4 Super Weekend 1: Qualified teams, schedule, and more

The first Weekday stage of PUBG Mobile Pro League SEA Championship Season 4 came to an end today, October 14. After 8 matches between the 20 competing teams, the top 16 teams qualified for the first Super Weekend, scheduled to begin on October 15.

Top 10 teams standings of SEA Championship weekdays 1(Image via PUBG Mobile)

Vampire Esports from Thailand dominated the Weekdays play, securing a total of 97 points with 46 kills. Following them in the second spot was another Thai team, MS Chonburi, who played well to claim 89 points with 45 frags. The team had a consistent run and secured their spot without any chicken dinner. Malaysian team Geek Fam too performed strongly and claimed the third spot with 87 points and 45 eliminations.

Bottom 4 teams failed to qualify for first Super Weekend (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The PMPL SEA Championship has been divided into two stages: The League and Finals. The top 16 teams in the overall leaderboard, after three weeks of Super Weekend League Stage, will qualify for the Finals of the SEA event. Top 4 teams from SEA Championship will also qualify for the PMGC 2021.

Qualified teams for PUBG Mobile SEA Championships Super weekend 1

The 16 teams all set to battle it out in the first Super Weekend are:

1) Vampire Esports

2) MS Chonburi

3) Geek Fam

4) Team Secret

5) D'Xavier

6) APG Esports

7) BN United

8) AXIS RedOne

9) The Infinity

10) Eagle Esport

11) Genesis Dogma GIDS

12) Faze Clan

13) Evos Reborn

14) Bigetron RA

15) 4 Rivals

16) Yangon Galacticos

The bottom 4 teams who failed to qualify for the first Super Weekend, VGaming, Onyx Esport, RRQ RYU, and NFT Esports, will learn from their mistakes and come back stronger next week.

Top 4 players from weekdays (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Apart from these teams, Indonesian powerhouse Bigetron RA who have been struggling recently would also like to improve their performance further. Although the team had a good showing on the second Weekday, managing to qualify for the Super Weekend, they still have a long way to go.

Thai teams, Faze Clan, and The Infinity will also not be satisfied with their performance. These teams finished 9th and 12th on the Weekdays, and although their run was decent, they would look to put forth stronger performances in the Super Weekend.

The Super Weekend promises to be a mouth-watering affair for PUBG Mobile fans as the best in SEA will go head-to-head for the bragging rights that come with being the SEA Champions.

