PMPL SEA Championship 2022 Spring: Teams, schedule, prize pool, and where to watch 

The PMPL SEA Championship Spring 2022 Spring, the ultimate battle of the SEA region, is set to take place from June 10 to June 12, 2022. The event will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and will be held offline.

The tournament will feature 16 SEA teams competing in 18 matches to determine the champion. The 16 teams are made up of five Thai teams, four Malaysian teams, three each from Indonesia and Vietnam, and one from Taiwan. Twelve of these teams qualified via their respective PMPL battles, while the three qualified via SEA Play-ins.

Qualified teams for the PMPL SEA Championship Spring 2022

1. HAIL Esports (Thailand)

2. The Infinity (Thailand)

3. Tong Jia Bao Esports (Taiwan)

4. Vampire Esports (Thailand)

5. Bacon Time (Thailand)

6. TEM Entertainment (Thailand)

7. ION Esports (Indonesia)

8. Evos Reborn (Indonesia)

9. RRQ Ryu (Indonesia)

10. Team Secret (Malaysia) (Invited)

11. Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia)

12. Dingoz Esports (Malaysia)

13. Farang Legend (Malaysia)

14. Box Gaming (Vietnam)

15. D'Xavier (Vietnam)

16. BN United (Vietnam)

Teams to watch out for

Team Secret, the defending champions, have been directly invited to the event. The team fared poorly in the PMPL Malaysia and was placed 15th in the finals. The team was also struggling in the league stages, and it will be a big task for them to defend their title.

Bacon Team from Thailand was the most consistent team in the region, and they missed the title by a few points. This time, they will be targeting the trophy with even more effort. Team Infinity, who dominated in 2021, will also look to perform at their best in the championship.

ION, Evos, and RRQ Ryu have all demonstrated dynamic performances in the PMPL at different stages, and they all possess great potential to win. Vietnamese teams have always punched above their weight in the global tournament but this time they would like to go for the title.

Popular Indonesian team Bigetron RA could not make it to the championship as they had a bad performance in the Play-Ins. The team placed fourth in the PMPL Indonesia and qualified for the Play-ins, out of which only the top three teams have made it to the event. The was the runner-up in the 2021 Fall Championship.

Faze Clan, who was the second runner-up in the 2021 Championship, also failed to qualify for the event. The team finished 13th in the SEA Play-Ins.

The event boasts a massive prize pool of $150k USD and will be live-streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

