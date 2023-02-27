Create

Geek Slate wins PMPL 2023 Spring Malaysia, qualifies for PUBG Mobile Super League

By Gametube
Modified Feb 27, 2023 13:35 IST
Geek Slate emerged victorious in PMPL Malaysia (Image via PUBG Mobile)
Geek Slate emerged victorious in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): 2023 Malaysia Spring and secured their place in the Super League. The team put up an impressive performance over the two weeks, scoring a total of 349 points. They managed to secure seven Chicken Dinners out of 40 matches played across 10 matchdays and were awarded a total of $21,600.

Here comes the overall ranking of 2023 PMPL Malaysia Spring!!👑Congrats to GEEK SLATE for becoming the Champion!🏆🔥Download PUBG MOBILE on App Store now!#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMPL #PMPLSEA https://t.co/rFCEMAlNIS

Geek Fam recently joined forces with Slate Esports, and their collaboration proved to be a huge success. It is worth noting that this is not their first championship win, as they were also crowned champions of the PMPL MYSGPH 2022 Fall. In the past year, DamGood and Co. have been widely regarded as the best Malaysian squad in the game.

PMPL Malaysia Spring overall standings

Team Secret claimed seventh spot in PMPL Malaysia (Image via PUBG Mobile)
Don't Break Dreams also impressed everyone with their gameplay, ultimately falling behind by 41 points. They also earned the most Chicken Dinners (eight) in the 40 matches they played. The team took home a cash prize of $15,800.

Overall points table of Pro League Malaysia Spring (Image via PUBG Mobile)
RAV3NWOOD and Yoodo Alliance were consistent across the two weeks and placed third and fourth, respectively. Team Secret made several changes prior to the PMPL and signed star PUBG Mobile player Jumper to their lineup. However, the organization could not achieve the success they aimed for and finished in seventh place in the competition.

Prize pool distribution

  1. Geek Slate - $21,600
  2. Don't Break Dreams - $15,800
  3. RAV3NWOOD - $8000
  4. Yoodo Alliance - $4600
  5. Genexus - $3300
  6. Team Hag - $3400
  7. Team Secret - $1900
  8. MAB Esports - $2500
  9. Team AE - $2200
  10. Dingoz Esports - $1800
  11. SEM9 - $1200
  12. Trio Distro - $1000
  13. CRIT VIP - $1100
  14. NSEA - $900
  15. HomeBois - $900
  16. MAQNA Gringos - $900
  17. MPX Esport - $450
  18. Bapak Esports - $450
  19. RSG Malaysia - $600
  20. TFC Esports - $600

The second week saw an improvement in Dingo Esports and SEM9's performances, but it was not enough to gain a respectable seat in the PMPL. They finished in 10th and 11th places respectively in the season. MPX Esport, who acquired the roster of 4Rivals, failed to gain momentum and placed 17th in the overall table. Bepak and RSG were in 18th and 19th positions respectively followed by TFC.

DamGood won MVP award (Image via PUBG Mobile)
DamGood was declared the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season as he grabbed 81 finishes and dealt 16,874 damage in 40 games. He was also named the Gunslinger and Survivor of the event.

Ivan from Genexus and Kenny from REV3NWOOD were awarded the Grenade Master and Eagle Eye titles respectively. Syamil from Yadoo Alliance won the Field Medic award.

