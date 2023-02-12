PMPL 2023 Malaysia: Teams, format, schedule, prize pool, and more

The top 20 teams from Malaysia are gearing up for the 2023 PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) spring, which is scheduled for February 15-26 and offers a prize pool of $80K. For the first time, it will be hosted separately for the country as teams from Singapore and the Philippines will compete in the SEA Wildcard.

The teams will face each other for 10 matchdays to claim seats in the upcoming SEA, which will be conducted in March. Week 1 of the event will span over five days, from February 15-19, while Week 2 will be held from February 22-26. A total of 50 matches will play out to determine the champion, as the tournament is confined to a single stage.

PMPL Malaysia 2023 teams

Sixteen squads from the PMPL MY/SG/PH Fall 2022 have been invited to the contest, where they will go head-to-head against the top four teams of PMNC Malaysia.

Geek Slate SEM9 MPX Esport Yoodo Alliance Don't Break Dreams NSEA Team Haq HomeBois Genexus MAB Esports RSG MY CRIT VIP Terengganu FC Esports Dingoz Esports Team Secret Bepak Esports

Squads from PMNC

RAW3NWOOD MAQNA Gringos Team AE Trio Distro

Geek Fam, winner of the PMPL MY/SG/PH Fall, joined forces with Slate Esports to form Geek Slate. uHigh, part of the organization in the fall season, has returned to Bigetron and will participate in the Pro League Indonesia.

SEM9 and Yoodo also had an exhibition in the previous fall season and will strive to surpass their past achievements. Popular side 4Rivals disbanded its roster, with its PMPL slot now acquired by MPX Esport.

Team Secret delivered lackluster displays in 2022 and did not meet standards. as it finished in 15th place in both the Spring and Fall seasons. Following these tepid results, the organization made some changes to the roster, signing veteran Jumper, Aboyy, and Minz.

RAW3N was the star performer in the PMNC and will now go up against experienced teams in the PMPL. MAQNA Gringos, previously known as The Gringos Esports, will be one of the underdogs to look out for in the tournament.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM



For more details, please stay tuned on global and regional esports social channels!



Download PUBG MOBILE on App Store now!



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMPL #PMWI #PMGC The new journey starts! Check your 2023 Esports Calendar, which event are you expecting most?For more details, please stay tuned on global and regional esports social channels!Download PUBG MOBILE on App Store now! The new journey starts! Check your 2023 Esports Calendar, which event are you expecting most?For more details, please stay tuned on global and regional esports social channels!🔥Download PUBG MOBILE on App Store now!#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMPL #PMWI #PMGC https://t.co/t3C54fv89t

Tencent has also confirmed that top sides from all regional PUBG Mobile spring tournaments will meet at the PUBG Mobile World Invitational Riyadh this year in July. The spring season will also start on the same date in Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam and will follow a similar format as Malaysia.

Poll : 0 votes