Geek Fam crowned champion of PMPL 2022 MY/SG/PH Fall, qualifies for PMGC

Day 3 of the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2022 MY/SG/PH Fall came to an end on August 28. After 18 hard-fought battles involving 16 teams, Geek Fam emerged as the champions with 302 points and 123 eliminations. The squad played brilliantly throughout the three days, finishing the tournament with a chicken dinner in the final match.

After collecting the most points in the PMPL 2022 MY/SG/PH, Geek Fam became the first Malaysian team to qualify for the PMGC, which is scheduled to start on November 22.

Who finished second and third on Day 3 of PMPL 2022 MY/SG/PH Fall Grand Finals?

SEM9 finished as the runner-up in the competition with 255 points and 87 eliminations. The team secured a total of two chicken dinners while consistently capturing top spots in other matches.

4Rivals another top Malaysian squad, finished third in the tournament with 249 points and 91 eliminations. The side played extremely well on the final day, acquiring two chicken dinners and ensuring a spot on the podium of the tournament.

PMPL Grand MY/SG/PH Finals overall rankings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The top four teams from the competition are moving on to the PMPL SEA Championship Fall 2022, while the squads that came fifth, sixth, and seventh qualified for the SEA Play-ins.

Teams that qualified for PMPL SEA Championship Fall 2022

1) Geek Fam

2) SEM9

3) 4Rivals

4) Yoodo Alliance

Qualified teams for SEA Play-ins

1) Don't Break Dreams

2) TABAH NSEA

3) Team HAQ

Players with exceptional performances in the PMPL 2022 MY/SG/PH Fall Grand Finals were also rewarded with cash bonuses in the tournament. DamRude from GeekFam won both the Gunslinger and the MVP prizes for his outstanding fragging in the final stage of the tournament. He took home a cash prize of US$2900.

Mica, another player from Geek Fam, also bagged two awards. The player secured the Grenade Master and the Medic title, pocketing a total of $1200.

Leto from Axis RedOne and Aiman from Team Bosskurr were offered the Eagle Eye and Survivor titles, res[actively. They took home a cash prize of US$600 each.

Performance overview of the teams in PMPL MY/SG/PH Fall 2022 Grand Finals

Yoodo Alliance, another strong squad from Malaysia, came fourth in the tournament. The side ended their run with a total of 226 points.

Don't Break Dreams, a team who'd finished third in the League Stage of the competition, couldn't replicate the same performance in the Finals and finished in the fifth spot.

TABAH NSEA and Team HAQ, two new squads on the Malaysian circuit, proved their mettle by narrowly qualifying for the SEA Play-ins. The teams finished in sixth and seventh spots, respectively.

Seasoned squad from Malaysia, Team Secret, had a poor run in the Grand Finals as they finished in 15th spot with just 110 points. The team will look to learn from their mistakes and bounce back next season.

With the tournament now concluded, teams and fans are gearing up for the PMPL: SEA Championship Fall Split, where the best squads from South East Asia will collide.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh