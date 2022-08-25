PMPL 2022 MY/SG/PH Fall Finals: Teams, bonus points, schedule, and more

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Fall MYSGPH (Malaysia/Singapore/Philippines) Grand Finals are scheduled to take place from August 26 to 28. A total of 18 matches will be played by the region's top 16 qualified teams, with six games held each day.

Each team earned bonus points based on their performance during the League Stage, which will give them a head start in the Grand Finals.

Qualified teams for PMPL 2022 MY/SG/PH Grand Finals and their bonus points

1) Geek Fam - 80 points

2) SEM9 - 71 points

3) Don't Break Dreams - 63 points

4) TABAH NSEA - 62 points

5) Team Bosskurr - 57 points

6) Genexus - 55 points

7) Team Secret - 55 points

8) Dingoz Esports - 52 points

9) 4Rivals - 46 points

10) RSG Malaysia - 43 points

11) Axis Redone - 42 points

12) Team Haq - 39 points

13) CRIT VIP - 35 points

14) Yoodo Alliance - 35 points

15) MAB Esports - 30 points

16) Team SMG - 28 points

League Stage performances

The three-week-long League Stage was held between July 20 and August 7. It was topped by Geek Fam, who were a notch above every other team and the only one to accumulate around 800 points. Following them was fan favorites SEM9, who remained consistent throughout the league stages.

Defending champions 4Rivals is going through a slump and could grab ninth place in the league, while Yoodo Alliance barely qualified in 14th place. Team Secret, after a great start, had a middling performance that took them to the seventh rank.

Progression after the event

A total of $150k is up for grabs in this event. The top-four teams will also qualify for the PMPL SEA Championship Fall, while the next three teams will have to play in the SEA Play-ins (qualification round). In the SEA Championship, the best Southeast Asian teams compete against each other for the regional titles.

Teams to look out for

Geek Fam will be the favorite to clinch the PMPL Fall title. However, SEM9 has players like Draxx and Manparang that have great potential. Star player BiuBiu will also be in contention after playing well in the league stages. Team Secret has a shot at retaining their momentum and making a great comeback by winning the title. Catch the action live on the official channels of PUBG Mobile Malaysia/ Esports.

