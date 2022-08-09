PMPL 2022 MY/SG/PH Fall League Stage: Overall standings, bonus points, and grand finalists 

The league stages of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2022 Malaysia/Singapore/ Philippines Fall concluded on August 7, 2022. A total of 20 teams from the region competed in the three-week-long league stage, at the end of which the top 16 moved to the finals.

Geek Fam claimed first position with 791 points after emerging as table toppers across all three weeks. The team dominated the league as they led the second-best side by over 172 points. Their remarkable total of 80 bonus points (20 each week) will give them a headstart in the grand finals.

PMPL MY/SG/PH Fall League overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile )

Despite their slow start, SEM9 recovered in subsequent weeks and claimed second place with 619 points. The team scored 71 bonus points, which would serve as their starting point in the finals.

PMPL MY/SG/PH Finals: Teams and bonus points

The top 16 teams, based on their bonus points, have booked their tickets for the Grand Finals, while the remaining four have been knocked out. The current roster includes:

Geek Fam - 80 points SEM9 - 71 points Don't Break Dreamm - 63 points Tabah Nsea - 62 points Team Bosskurr - 57 points Genexus - 55 points Team Secret- 55 points Dingoz Esports - 52 points 4Rivals - 46 points RSG Malaysia - 43 points Axis RedOne - 42 points Team HAQ - 39 points CRIT VIP - 35 points Yoodo Alliance - 35 points MAB Esports - 30 points SMG - 28 points

Despite finishing second at the end of the first week, Team Secret plummeted to seventh place by the end of the tournament. After a horror start, defending champions 4 Rivals rallied to finish in eighth place and clinch their place in the final. Meanwhile, Yoodo Alliance did not have an ideal league stage as they ended up 14th.

Team Farang Legend, who was in third place the previous season, failed to qualify for the finals. Accompanying them are Homebois, Hyve, and Mugen, who also failed to clinch their spots.

Format of PMPL Fall (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The Grand Finals of the event will be played between August 26 and 28, with the top 16 teams from the league stage clashing over 18 matches for the 150k USD and PMPL SEA Championship slots.

The top four teams will move directly to the SEA Championship, while those ranked fifth to seventh will compete in the SEA Play-ins. Fans can catch the finals live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube channel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul