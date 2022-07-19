PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2022 MY/SG/PH Fall: Teams, format, schedule, and more

The fall split of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2022 Malaysia/Singapore/Philippines will commence on 20 July and will continue till 28 August. The event, played in two stages, will have a massive prize pool of $150,000, and teams will have a chance to qualify for the SEA Championship Fall.

This will be the last opportunity for the participating teams to place themselves well in the PMGC 2022 regional rankings. The top team will advance to the PMGC, a $4 million mega event.

PMPL 2022 Fall MY/SG/PH format

The PMPL will feature a total of 20 invited teams that will be segregated into five groups of four teams each. All matches will be played in the Third Person Perspective (TPP) mode.

Country League

The three-week league will have a total of 25 matches per week. The top 12 teams from each week will be invited to play a special match on the Livik Map held on Sundays. This is the first time the map is being played in an official PUBG Mobile esports tournament.

After each week, teams will be awarded bonus points based on their rankings on the leaderboard. The top 16 teams from the league stage will advance to the next round (Finals), while the remaining four will be eliminated.

Country Finals

There will be 18 matches in the finals that will be played from 26 August to 28 August. Teams will also carry headstart points (bonus points) accumulated during the league stage.

PMPL MY/SG/PH teams

Team Secret Dingoz MZ Team Bosskurr 4 Rivals Yoodo Alliance HomeBois Genexus RSG Geek fam Farang Guerilla Axis Red One Sem9 Don't Break Dreams MAB Esports CRIT VIP TABAH NSEA Team Haq Team SMG Team Mugen Hyve International

Further progression after the PMPL Fall

The top four teams will secure their spots in the SEA Championship Fall 2022, while the following three teams (5th to 7th) will qualify for the SEA Championship Fall 2022: Play-ins.

Defending champions 4 Rivals have been the best team in the region and will be looking to repeat their success once again. Team Secret, the best-performing Malaysian team in the SEA Spring, recently signed Izane to its roster. Dingoz, who secured second place in the previous season, will try to claim their first title. With the signing of uHigh on their roster for this season, Geek Fam will also strive to win the event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far