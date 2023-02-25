PMPL 2023 Indonesia Spring Week 2 Day 4: Overall standings, match wise highlights, and more

As the penultimate day of the second and final week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Indonesia Spring 2023 ended, ARF Team who were leading the Week-2 charts consolidated their pole position with another set of spectacular performances today. The National Championship runner-up showed that they can play in the big leagues and go up against some of the strongest teams in Indonesia. The side ended Day-4 with 147 points and 80 eliminations, creating a slender 11-point buffer over the second-placed team. In the overall standings, the squad stands in third place with 256 points.

Persija EVOS has been getting better with each passing day. The star lineup, including the popular twins Luxxy and Zuxxy, finally showed their ability and moved up to the second spot in the Week-2 standings. The squad has claimed 136 points and 87 eliminations in the week and climbed to the fifth spot in the overall leaderboards with 227 points.

BOOM Esports carried the momentum from yesterday and climbed to the third spot in the second weekly rankings. With the help of 3 chicken dinners this week, the squad has collected a total of 126 points and 78 eliminations. With this performance, they have also tightened their hold on the top spot in the overall rankings. The roster currently has 329 points from both weeks combined.

Match-wise performance overview of teams on Week 2, Day 4 of PMPL Indonesia Spring 2023

AURA Esports looked dominant from the get-go and secured a 13-frag chicken dinner, making a substantial climb into the Week-2 leaderboard. The first and second runner-ups in the game were BOOM Esports and Persija EVOS, both of whom played well, claiming nine and eight kills, respectively.

BOOM Esports claimed first place after PMPL Indonesia Week 2 Day 4 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Keeping their cool towards the final moments of the second match of the PMPL Day 9, Persija Evos played strategically and collected an 8-kill victory. GPX also had a great outing in this match, as they secured a second-place finish with seven frags. Creeping into third place was 21NFT Esports, who too had a strong game with 11 eliminations.

HFX Esports went berserk on the second Erangel of the day, decimating the competition and asserting their dominance through a sheer display of firepower. Securing a whopping 17 kills, the side made the game look easy, collecting eliminations at will. Team MORPH had a resurgence of sorts in this game as they too, went off and collected 13 frags and finished second. 21 NFT Esports again finished third in this game this time with a low kill count of just two finishes.

Total rankings after PMPL Week 2 Day 4 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Playing in a balanced manner in the fourth game of the day, BOOM Esports collected yet another chicken dinner for themselves, cementing their top spot in the overall points table. The squad capitalized on the early zone advantage and later on collected 11 kills on their way to the chicken dinner. VOIN Esports, who were having a lukewarm game until this point, finished second in this game with four frags, while GPX finished third with a single kill.

Pigmy Team, known for their occasional podium place finishes, won the final game of the PMPL Day 3 with nine eliminations. The team slowly crept into the zone and secured a resounding victory. ARF Team took the Week-2 pole position with a second-place finish in this game, while AURA Esports finished third with four frags.

