PMPL 2023 Spring Indonesia: PUBG Mobile teams, format, schedule, prize pool, and more

The 2023 PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia's spring season commences on February 15, 2023. It boasts a total of the top 20 teams from the Asian country fighting against each other in a two-week tournament.

Publisher Tencent Games has made a few changes to the format of the Pro League in the Southeast Asia region compared to the previous edition. There will no longer be a Grand Final, meaning only one stage will be held this season to decide the crown champion, and the 10-point system will be used for the placement points’ distribution. The company has also reduced the prize pools from $150K to $80K.

PMPL 2023 Indonesia Spring Format

The first week, which will run from February 15 to 19, will see these teams randomly divided into five groups of four teams each. A total of 20 matches will be held across five matchdays from Wednesday to Sunday.

As per their rankings after five days, these squads will be seeded in the second week’s groups. Week 2 will take place from February 22 to 26 and will again feature 20 games. The overall ranking of the tournament will be determined based on points earned by the teams in 40 matches.

Participating teams in PMPL: Indonesia

The best 14 teams have been invited from the last edition, while the top four teams from the PMNC Indonesia have already reached.

Invited squads from previous season

1) BOOM Esports

2) Alter Ego Ares

3) Persija EVOS

4) Bigetron RA

5) Genesis Dogma GIDS

6) Aura Esports

7) Morph GGG

8) GPX

9) NFT Esports

10) BNW 88

11) GPBR Esport

12) HFX Esports

13) Pigmy team

14) Kagendra

15) Dewa United

16) NKINS Esports

Qualified teams from PMNC Indonesia

17) RRQ

18) Voin Esports

19) ARF Team

20) GLU Squad

With star players Luxxy and Zuxxy moving to Persija Evos, and Uhigh and Ryzen returning to Bigteron, this tournament will surely be an exciting experience for both players and fans. Genesis Dogma, the defending champion, will look to replicate their performances, while RRQ, who came through the PMNC, will seek to lift their first title. Boom Esports also had an amazing showing last year and will aim to start the new PMPL season well.

The previous international competition, i.e., the 2022 PMGC didn't go well for the Indonesian teams despite the event finals being held in the country, so they will look to battle back and regain their glory.

Alter Ego placed 14th in the grand finals, while the other two Indonesian teams, Bigetron and Evos Esports, were eliminated from the event during its League Stage. These squads will now concentrate on the upcoming PMPL battle.

