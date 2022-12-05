HVVP, Bigetron, and LGD Gaming eliminated from PMGC 2022

After 12 games featuring mind-boggling and edge-of-the-seat action, the Last Chance Stage (LCS) of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC): 2022 has finally come to an end. The top five teams from the overall standings qualified for the Grand Finals of the prestigious tournament, while the remaining 11 squads were eliminated.

The first among the big names to be let go from the competition was the Russian squad, HVVP. The team was one of the favorites to win the tournament but faltered in both the Group and the Last Chance Stages.

In Last Chance, the squad showed glimpses of their potential but failed to advance to the next phase by just a single point, finishing sixth in the overall rankings. The team managed to secure a total of 104 points and 55 eliminations.

LGD Gaming, a squad from China, crumbled under pressure in the Last Chance Stage and was out of the tournament. Having started Day 1 of the LCS well, the team couldn't gain momentum and finished twelfth with just 68 points.

Eliminated teams from PMGC 2022

Here are all the squads that were shown the door in the tournament:

1) HHVP

2) Titan Gaming

3) Besiktas Esports

4) DAMWON Gaming

5) Game-Lord

6) REJECT

7) LGD Gaming

8) AgonXi8 Esports

9) Bacon Time

10) Bigetron Red Aliens

11) Nigma Galaxy

Indonesian powerhouse Bigetron Red Aliens had a poor run in the Last Chance Stage. The squad, like LGD Gaming, had a decent Day 1, but they failed to meet expectations on Day 2. Having been eliminated multiple times earlier, the team ended their PMGC campaign in fifteenth place with 59 points.

Bacon Time, a popular side from Thailand, too, fell prey to the intense competition in the LCS. Having performed really well in both the Group and the Survival Stages, they had high hopes for a Grand Finals spot. However, their hopes were crushed as they lost multiple fights. Even though they managed to secure a Chicken Dinner, their journey at PMGC: 2022 ended when they came fourteenth with 64 points.

Titan Gaming and Besiktas Esports, the Kazakh and Turkish teams, also tried their best but failed to finish in the top five. Titan Gaming, just like HHVP, couldn't make it to the next round because of a single point. These squads finished in the seventh and eighth spots, respectively.

DAMWON Gaming from South Korea, REJECT from Japan, and Nigma Galaxy from the Middle East are some other notable names that failed to qualify for the PMGC Finals.

