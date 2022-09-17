Bigetron RA and Evos Reborn qualify for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 League Stage 

With nearly 60 days remaining in the PMGC 2022, PUBG Mobile disclosed some exciting details about the event on September 16. Two Indonesian crowd-favorite teams and arch-rivals, Bigetron Red Aliens (aka BTR) and Evos Reborn, moved to the League Stage as the top-placed teams from their PMGC regional rankings.

Since Indonesia is the host nation, one of the three invite slots for the final has been allocated to a regional team. Prior to the official announcement yesterday, PUBG Mobile Indonesia’s social media pages had announced that only the top-placed team from the regional PMGC rankings, Alter Ego, qualified for the PMGC League.

Bigetron RA was in second place and Evos was third in the overall rankings, as both teams didn't do well during the fall season. Neither team was able to make it to the upcoming SEA Championship Fall, which now has five Global Championships spots.

How did Bigetron and Evos Reborn qualify for PMGC?

Qualification process 2022 Global Championship League (Image via Sportskeeda)

The latest announcement regarding the Global Championship's slot distribution and qualification process came as a surprise to Indonesian fans as two beloved teams advanced to the league, and one team directly made it to the finals.

The regional PMGC rankings are decided by the overall points of the PMPL Spring and Fall Seasons (League stages + Finals). Both PMPL seasons have concluded in the South East Asia region.

Alter Ego Limax accumulated 1423 points in the PMPL Indonesia this year and earned the first spot in the regional rankings. With 1336 and 1333 points, Bigetron and Evos finished in second and third spots.

The former BTR star player, Microboy, plays for Evos Reborn. He joined the team after the conclusion of the 2020 Global Championship. He played for BTR for approximately two years and was also a part of several winning tournaments for the organization.

Apart from him, his teammate RedFace has also played for BTR. Evos Reborn will be participating for the first time in the Global Championship. The team didn't make the cut last year in their regional PMPL as well as the SEA Championship 2021 Fall.

BTR has competed in the two previous editions of the tournament, and the side has now qualified for the third time in a row. However, the team had poor performances in the 2021 edition, failing to qualify for the finals.

Apart from these three Indonesian teams, three other regional teams (Boom, NFT, and GD) still have a chance to secure their seats in the Global Championship as they will fight in the upcoming SEA Championship Fall, starting on September 28.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far