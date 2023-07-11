PUBG Mobile 2.7 update direct APK download link for Android

PUBG Mobile 2.7 update is expected to elevate the game's overall offering. The release of an exhilarating Dragon Ball Super-themed mode and a standalone collaboration mode, where you can play as popular characters such as Son Goku, Vegeta, and Ultimate Gohan provides players with a fresh experience. Since the developers teased the two modes, the player base has been waiting to get their hands on the new patch.

The 2.7 version update has slowly started to roll out. The file size for Android devices is 783 MB and 2.14 GB for iOS devices.

PUBG Mobile 2.7 update APK download link and installation process

If you use an Android device, you can download the PUBG Mobile 2.7 update through the APK file shared by the developers on the official website. You can download the latest file from the link given below:

PUBG Mobile 2.7 APK download link: https://pubgmobile.live/apk

The APK will be available in the aforementioned link (Image via official Discord server)

According to the official announcement posted on the Discord server, the update will slowly begin rolling out, and the APK will be available in the link above by July 13. 2023 at 4 am (UTC +0). Note that currently, the link only offers a 2.6 APK file.

Follow the instructions given below to download and install the 2.7 update using after the latest APK file is available on the aforementioned link:

Step 1: Download the PUBG Mobile 2.7 APK from the link above. This file might be around 600-700 MB in size.

Step 2: Once the download is complete, navigate through the phone’s storage to complete the installation. You may have to toggle on Install from Unknown Source option when prompted.

Step 3: You cannot directly play the game post-installation since additional resources are needed.

You will have two options – Low-Spec (about 600 MB) and HD resource pack (about 1 GB).

You must have enough storage space on your device before beginning the download. This is to guarantee a smooth installation. Furthermore, if a parsing error occurs during installation, download the APK file again and repeat the installation instructions.

Once complete, you can enjoy the new Dragon Ball Super-themed game mode.

PUBG Mobile 2.7 update features

The collaboration content with Dragon Ball Super is the key highlight of the 2.7 update. Some essential changes include:

Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode with Shenron gameplay, character attributes, and more

Battle Royale: Dragon Ball Super offering popular characters, a new map, and more

World of Wonder gameplay updates

Classic mode improvements

Cycle 5 Season 13 starts on July 18, 2023

Security improvements

Performance improvements

All Talent Championship

You can read the detailed 2.7 update patch notes here.

Note: PUBG Mobile is blocked in India, and due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian users are advised not to download or play the battle royale title. They may play BGMI, a separate IP by Krafton for the Indian market.

