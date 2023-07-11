PUBG Mobile 2.7 update patch notes: Dragon Ball Super themed mode, World of Wonder gameplay updates, and more

PUBG Mobile 2.7 update patch notes have dropped, and it will not be long before you get to experience the new content. In the coming days, you will have your hands full with new features, especially since the much-awaited Dragon Ball Super collaboration will be available right after the patch. As per the official announcement, the 2.7 update will begin rolling out on July 11, 2023, at 11 am (UTC +0).

Moreover, the update will become available for download globally by July 13, 2023, regardless of the platform. As an additional incentive, the developers have announced rewards for updating the game between July 11 and 20. The items include 3000 BP, 100 AG, and DJ Vibe Helmet (3d).

PUBG Mobile 2.7 update patch notes

The patch notes for PUBG Mobile 2.7 update are as follows:

Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode

Available in PUBG Mobile from July 11, 2023, at 2 am (UTC+0) to September 4, 2023, at 11:59 pm (UTC+0).

Supported maps: Sanhok, Erangel, Livik.

Shenron Gameplay

You can collect Dragon Balls in the match, and you can accumulate seven Dragon Balls to summon Shenron and wish for strong buffs at the Shenron Summoning Altar.

You can win themed matches consecutively to get special items and trigger the Dragon Ball Trial.

New Character Attributes

Ki is a new character attribute that is available at the start of the match.

You can release Ki for enhanced mobility and use it to perform Kamehameha and Buku-jutsu (Levitation Technique).

New Skills, Firearms, and Items

Buku-jutsu (Levitation Technique) - You can pick up and use it from the throwables menu to fly freely at close to running speed.

- You can pick up and use it from the throwables menu to fly freely at close to running speed. Kamehameha - You can pick up the item to get it. It uses a certain amount of Ki and you charge up to fire a continuous high-damage beam that deals small area damage in the target direction.

- You can pick up the item to get it. It uses a certain amount of Ki and you charge up to fire a continuous high-damage beam that deals small area damage in the target direction. Senzu Bean - You can use it to fully replenish Health and Energy, and recover a large amount of Ki.

- You can use it to fully replenish Health and Energy, and recover a large amount of Ki. Dragon Radar - Use it to scan for nearby crates and Dragon Balls.

- Use it to scan for nearby crates and Dragon Balls. Hoipoi Capsule/Air Car - Transforms into a vehicle that can seat 3 people when thrown.

Brand New Environments

New villages based on the world of Dragon Ball are full of supplies.

Includes iconic Dragon Ball landmarks like Kame House, Karin Tower, and Tenkaichi Budokai

Battle Royale: Dragon Ball Super

New standalone Dragon Ball Super collaboration mode brings an anime-style map, and you can role-play as Dragon Ball characters and battle it out.

Available in PUBG Mobile from July 15, 2023, at 2 am (UTC+0) to September 4, 2023, at 11:59 pm (UTC+0).

Map: Sanhok.

Select Popular Characters

Each popular character has a standard attack, charged attack, and Special skill. Using their abilities at the right time can help you win the games. The available characters are:

Son Goku

Vegeta

Ultimate Gohan

Piccolo

Frieza

New Map

A new 1.6 × 1.6 km anime-style map will be with all-new scenery will be available in PUBG Mobile for the mode.

Special Gameplay Items

Ki - It is a new type of supply that can be picked up while searching the map and is used to perform Kidan attacks

- It is a new type of supply that can be picked up while searching the map and is used to perform Kidan attacks Upgrade Materials - You can collect a certain amount of upgrade materials and use them to upgrade attacks.

- You can collect a certain amount of upgrade materials and use them to upgrade attacks. Tactical Capsule - The mode features two types of Tactical Capsule: Buku Capsule and Smoke Capsule. You can use a Buku Capsule to fly a short distance while a Smoke Capsule to release spherical smoke that obscures vision.

- The mode features two types of Tactical Capsule: Buku Capsule and Smoke Capsule. You can use a Buku Capsule to fly a short distance while a Smoke Capsule to release spherical smoke that obscures vision. Armor - Armor provides additional Health. You have 4 different levels of quality in armor and higher quality the Armor, the more Health it provides.

Special Gameplay Features

Updraft

Volcanic Lava

Teleport Point

Energy Zone

Timed Crates

Map Crates

Recovery Point

Revival Altar

World of Wonder Gameplay Updates

Map Updates

A new Summer Brawl map in PUBG Mobile that provides different classes, skills, firearms, and equipment to choose from for more fun ways to play!

System Updates

New World of Wonder Spectating Mode.

Option to follow Creators Feature.

Gameplay Gallery.

Editor Updates

Resource Management Improvements

New Gameplay Devices

Gameplay Device Improvements

Editor Improvements

New Interactive Objects

New Building Tutorial Level

Ranking Display Improvements

Metro Royale

Available in PUBG Mobile from July 14, 2023 at 00:00 to September 4, 2023 at 00:00 (UTC+0)

New Collectibles Cabinet: You can unlock collectibles after completing the current season's missions. Other players can also view the details of the Collectibles Cabinet. You can disable this in the Privacy Settings.

Firearm Updates: New ACE32 Firearm, ACE32 (Cobra), ACE32 (Steel Front)

Feature Improvements.

Classic Mode Improvements

New ACE32 Firearm

ACE32 is a new assault rifle that uses 7.62mm ammo and you can use it on all Classic maps.

It is compatible with 6 types of attachments, including Muzzle, Foregrip, Magazine, Stock, Sight, and Canted Sight.

Its stability and rate of fire are quite good, making it suitable for a wide variety of battles.

Carry Onto Vehicle

Teammates or enemies that are knocked down can now also be carried onto vehicles.

2-Seat Bike Updates

You can now fold up 2-Seat Bikes and store it in the Backpack.

Change Outfits

During a match, the cooldown for switching outfits in the Backpack has been adjusted from 5 minutes to 1 minute.

Sorting Throwables Improvements

When have multiple items in the Throwables slot, such as melee weapons, Classic throwables, and exclusive themed items, they will be sorted in a logical order to select more easily.

New Victory Dance

After winning a match, the team can celebrate their victory with the new Victory Dance around the Victory statue.

New Premade Voice Channel

You can easily communicate with their premade Lobby teammates during matches.

Training Grounds

You can bring their companions into the Training Grounds and interact with them.

Companion Spectating Mode Improvements

When a teammate is spectating, their nickname, teammate number and other information will be displayed.

Air Drop Carnival

Rank Up With Friends

Event Period starts in PUBG Mobile on August 4, 2023, at 2 am (UTC+0) and ends on August 20, 2023, at 11:59 pm (UTC+0).

Team-Up Rating Protection, Team-Up Bonus Rating Points, Team-Up Double Challenge Points, Team-Up Double Popularity from LIKE, and Team-Up Double Synergy.

Super Air Drop Upgrades

Air Drop Upgrade Period starts on August 4, 2023, at 2 am (UTC+0) and ends on August 18, 2023, at 1:59 am (UTC+0).

Reward Collection Period starts on August, 18 at 2 am (UTC+0) and ends on August 20, 2023 at 11:59 pm (UTC+0).

Air Drop Tokens can be accumulated by participating in different events. The crates are upgraded automatically when the Air Drop Tokens reach a certain number of points.

Summer Synergy Party

You can complete connection, team up, and other missions during the event to get Air Drop Tokens and other rewards.

In-Match Refreshing Spots

A Refreshing Island themed area will appear on many maps. You can find Air Drop Carnival crates on the island.

New Season: Cycle 5 Season 13

Season Period in PUBG Mobile from July 18, 2023, at 2 am to September 13, 2023/ at 11:59 pm (UTC+0).

Reward updates include New legendary items: C5S13 Glasses, C5S13 Set, C5S13 Parachute, C5S13 - QBU, C5S13 Mask, C5S13 Cover.

All-Talent Championship

All-Talent Championship S14 Available in PUBG Mobile from July 17, 2023, to August 31, 2023 (UTC+0).

New rewards in the Event Shop.

New All-Talent Championship S14 Crate rewards.

New first and second-runner-up rewards.

Other Feature Improvements

Popularity Battle Event.

X-Suit Improvements.

Season Recap Improvement.

Improved the process of sending gifts in Personal Space.

Security

Security Feedback Mail.

Security Strategy Improvements.

Enhanced cheat detection for x-ray vision, auto aim, speed hacks, AoE damage, grass removal, and more.

Improved violation detection for unfair cooperation, escorting, and more.

World of Wonder violation detection has improved.

Performance Improvements

The calculation logic is improved for the UI rendering preparation phase to reduce processing time.

Improved the logic for loading terrain to reduce lag.

You can read the detailed PUBG Mobile 2.7 update patch notes on the official website.

Note: PUBG Mobile is blocked in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game. Instead, they may download and play BGMI, Krafton’s dedicated IP for the Indian market.

