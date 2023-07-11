PUBG Mobile version 2.7 release date, Dragon Ball Super event, and more

Version 2.7 of PUBG Mobile is on the way, and players should expect an exciting upgrade. This update introduces a special Dragon Ball Super event, which combines the world of PUBG Mobile with the popular anime series. It promises to improve one's overall gaming experience with new features, optimizations, and content. Players can also expect new Dragon Ball Super-themed items.

Let's dive into what one will get from this update in the battle royale game.

Release date, Dragon Ball Super-themed skills, map, and more in the 2.7 update of PUBG Mobile

Release date of the update

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



PUBG MOBILE x Dragon Ball Super drops July 13th!



pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper #DragonBallSuper Grab your calendars and mark down all the events coming up in PUBG MOBILE!PUBG MOBILE x Dragon Ball Super drops July 13th! Grab your calendars and mark down all the events coming up in PUBG MOBILE! PUBG MOBILE x Dragon Ball Super drops July 13th!pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper #DragonBallSuper https://t.co/QodnInB0Sp

Set to release on July 13, PUBG Mobile Version 2.7 will revolutionize the gaming experience for millions of players worldwide. The update introduces a captivating Dragon Ball Super event that will immerse players in the world of the iconic anime series.

Special gameplay: Dragon Ball Super event and unique items in the game

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



Take a sneak peek at what Dragon Ball elements you can expect in the Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode!



pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper #DragonBallSuper Power up your Ki, Dragon Ball Super collaboration is coming on July 13th!Take a sneak peek at what Dragon Ball elements you can expect in the Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode! Power up your Ki, Dragon Ball Super collaboration is coming on July 13th! Take a sneak peek at what Dragon Ball elements you can expect in the Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode!pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023 #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper #DragonBallSuper https://t.co/i167IYQunW

With the Dragon Ball Super event, PUBG Mobile Version 2.7 offers a unique gameplay experience. Players can battle alongside beloved characters, including Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, Gohan, and Piccolo, each with special skills and characteristic attacks. Players will also be able to acquire dragon balls, summon Shenron, and gain access to exceptional rewards.

New Dragon Ball-themed items, such as the legendary Senzu Beans for healing, Dragon Radar for identifying dragon balls, and Air Car for quick transportation, will also improve gameplay and add a touch of Dragon Ball magic to the battlegrounds.

Players will also be able to find Capsules dispersed throughout the landscape, each carrying unique power-ups, weapons, or equipment that offer an advantage in battle.

Themed skills: Harnessing legendary powers

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



Check out all the exciting updates in the new version now!



pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper #DragonBallSuper PUBG MOBILE Version 2.7 is coming on July 13th, along with the long-awaited Dragon Ball Super collaboration and classic mode improvements!Check out all the exciting updates in the new version now! PUBG MOBILE Version 2.7 is coming on July 13th, along with the long-awaited Dragon Ball Super collaboration and classic mode improvements! Check out all the exciting updates in the new version now! pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023 #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper #DragonBallSuper https://t.co/YsuRZfHj8Y

Players can use Goku's renowned Kamehameha, a powerful energy wave move that can cause massive damage to opponents. The update also includes the Buku-Jutsu, a levitation technique that allows one to temporarily hover above the ground, giving them a strategic advantage in battle.

Dragon Ball-themed areas: Iconic locations from the anime/manga series

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



PUBG MOBILE x Dragon Ball Super, coming on July 13th!



pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper #DragonBallSuper Do you have what it takes to beat the best martial artist? Train like Dragon Ball characters and find out in Tenkaichi Budokai!PUBG MOBILE x Dragon Ball Super, coming on July 13th! Do you have what it takes to beat the best martial artist? Train like Dragon Ball characters and find out in Tenkaichi Budokai!PUBG MOBILE x Dragon Ball Super, coming on July 13th!pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper #DragonBallSuper https://t.co/YZ4ohfGC7i

Players can explore classic Dragon Ball-themed places across the battlegrounds of PUBG Mobile. They can immerse themselves in the legendary Tenkaichi Budokai, fight at Kame House, ascend the Karin Tower, or explore the colorful Dragon Ball Village. These places pay homage to Dragon Ball's vast heritage by providing various backdrops and possibilities for combat and exploration.

Anime-styled map

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE

The new special map and mode for

It will be a 1.6x1.6 small map, where players will battle on a special battleground with anime style.

Stay tuned for more details in Ver.2.7 Update!



pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023 Attention! A new map is coming soon!The new special map and mode for #PUBGMOBILE is about to be revealed!It will be a 1.6x1.6 small map, where players will battle on a special battleground with anime style.Stay tuned for more details in Ver.2.7 Update! Attention! A new map is coming soon!The new special map and mode for #PUBGMOBILE is about to be revealed!It will be a 1.6x1.6 small map, where players will battle on a special battleground with anime style.Stay tuned for more details in Ver.2.7 Update!pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023 https://t.co/z0uqFOlZ5p

Version 2.7 adds an anime-styled map to the game, creating a visually appealing and engaging experience. The brilliant colors, unique architecture, and iconic places inspired by the popular anime show Dragon Ball Super will be available.

Poll : 0 votes