5 best features in PUBG Mobile 2.7 update

The highly awaited 2.7 update for PUBG Mobile is just around the corner, bringing many exciting new features to the battle royale experience. Players are becoming excited as they anticipate the release of this update, which promises to add new content, including maps, firearms, etc. There will also be special gameplay items that will bring new dynamics to the game, offering new strategies and difficulties to accomplish.

This article will look at the five finest features in PUBG Mobile's latest 2.7 version.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Themed mode, carry onto the vehicle, and more are some of the best features in the PUBG Mobile 2.7 update

1) Dragon Ball Super-themed mode: Immersion in the world of Dragon Ball

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



Take a sneak peek at what Dragon Ball elements you can expect in the Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode!







Power up your Ki, Dragon Ball Super collaboration is coming on July 13th!

The highly anticipated Dragon Ball Super-themed mode is included in the PUBG Mobile 2.7 update, taking players into an epic Dragon Ball-inspired experience. This mode is available from July 11th, 2023, to September 4th, 2023, on the Sanhok, Erangel, and Livik maps.

Collect all seven Dragon Balls to summon Shenron, who grants significant benefits at the Shenron Summoning Altar. Ki, a new character trait, improves mobility and allows you to use special powers in the game.

New talents, weaponry, and equipment are also included in PUBG Mobile, including Buku-jutsu for free-flying, Kamehameha for devastating beam strikes, Senzu Bean for complete replenishment of health, Dragon Radar for scanning crates and Dragon Ball, and the multifunctional Hoipoi Capsule/Air Car to use as a transport.

2) ACE32 firearm

In the 2.7 update, the ACE32 assault rifle takes the stage, offering you a strong weapon option. This 7.62mm chambered weapon has a rapid rate of fire and remarkable steadiness in the game. Attachment compatibility for muzzle, foregrip, magazine, stock, sight, and canted sight enables personalized modification to suit individual playstyles. Take control of the battlefield with this flexible and powerful weapon, as it is available in all maps in PUBG Mobile.

3) Carry onto Vehicle: Tactical maneuvers and team support

The ability to transport knocked-down players onto vehicles introduces a new element of strategy to the game. Injured teammates can be evacuated to safer areas during battles. However, knocked-down players can only take passenger seats and can depart from the vehicle if they wish. This feature promotes teamwork and tactical decision-making among squad members, creating a higher level of cooperation in the game.

4) Enhanced 2-Seat bikes: Foldable convenience and enhanced mobility

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



Check out all the exciting updates in the new version now!







PUBG MOBILE Version 2.7 is coming on July 13th, along with the long-awaited Dragon Ball Super collaboration and classic mode improvements!

The 2.7 update includes important changes to the 2-Seat Bikes, improving convenience and mobility in PUBG Mobile. You can now fold them up and transport them in your backpacks. Furthermore, when ridden by a single player, these motorcycles can do leaps, providing greater maneuverability in difficult terrain.

In addition, the update adds exclusive spawns of 2-Seat Bikes in Bicycle Sheds and on the ground, which replace the original Mountain Bikes. With these updated vehicles, you'll have more flexibility and travel alternatives in the game.

5) New anime-styled map: discover uncharted territory

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE

The new special map and mode for

It will be a 1.6x1.6 small map, where players will battle on a special battleground with anime style.

Stay tuned for more details in Ver.2.7 Update!



Attention! A new map is coming soon!

The PUBG Mobile 2.7 update adds an amazing new anime-style map measuring 1.6 km and loaded with breathtaking scenery. Along with the map, you can explore special gaming objects to improve your battle experience.

Ki, a new supply, enables you to unleash strong Kidan attacks in the game. Also, upgrade materials allow you to enhance Ki and cause more damage to the opponents on the map. Tactical Capsules provide new traversal options, whereas Armour provides extra health. Updrafts, Volcanic Lava, Teleport Points, and other special gameplay elements give dimension and excitement to battles in the game.

Note: Due to government restrictions Indian players are urged not to download or play PUBG Mobile.

