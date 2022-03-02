3 best claws to play PUBG Mobile in 2022

PUBG Mobile and its Indian counterpart BGMI are avenues for some of the most intense gameplay action currently available on mobiles. Users who want to reach the Conqueror rank cannot stick to a standard two thumbs-on phone control scheme and achieve that goal.

While there are exceptions to this, like TSM's Jonathan, a personalized claw setup is the fastest way to climb the PUBG Mobile ranks.

These claw setups will help improve performances in PUBG Mobile

1) 3-finger claw control

This is a basic claw control setup and is ideal for gamers who want to switch from a standard configuration and don't have a lot of mobile gaming experience. The value of this setup can be enhanced by a gyro, but it can be used without one.

Control setup for 3-finger (Image via Zendex/YouTube)

Sensitivity settings for 3-finger with gyro (Image via Zendex/YouTube)

ADS Sensitivity settings for 3-finger with gyro (Image via Zendex/YouTube)

These settings have to be tweaked to personal preferences for optimum results. Adjustments to ADS Sensitivity, as per individual playstyle, are important to get the full value from adopting a claw control setup.

2) 4-finger claw control

The four-finger setup is slightly more complicated than the previous entry. Here, the focus is on increasing the speed and versatility that players can achieve in PUBG Mobile via quick gestures to allow for a combination of increased survivability and improvements to close-quarters combat.

Control setup for 4-finger (Image via Vulcan/YouTube)

Sensitivity settings for 4-finger with gyro (Image via Mortal/YouTube)

ADS Sensitivity settings for 4-finger with gyro (Image via Mortal/YouTube)

Unlike the 3-finger claw, players must enable a gyroscope to unlock any significant value from a 4-finger claw. They can copy-paste the following layout codes for layout and sensitivity settings as well:

4-Finger Control Setup: Global: 6960-5108-1956-6633-068 BGMI: 6983-8925-6086-8542-750

Global: 6960-5108-1956-6633-068 BGMI: 6983-8925-6086-8542-750 Sensitivity Settings: Global: 6982-4142-4901-6952-815, BGMI: 6983-8751-8276-6065-461

3) 5-finger claw control

The five-finger claw is the setup most professional PUBG Mobile players use and is the toughest one to master. If users diligently drill with this control setup and build muscle memory on it, they can go miles and bounds beyond their wildest aspirations for PUBG Mobile.

Control setup for 5-finger (Image via Zendex/Discord)

Sensitivity settings for 5-finger (Image via Zendex/Discord)

ADS Sensitivity settings for 5-finger (Image via Zendex/Discord)

Since this is the setup pros use, players expect their gameplay to directly get a boost by changing to these settings. This notion should be swiftly dismissed.

Customizing the layout and sensitivity to the individual playstyle and understanding that their gameplay will not receive an instant boost are two important factors for mastering the preferred claw control in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Ravi Iyer