PUBG Mobile 2.7 update: Dragon Ball Super collaboration modes explained

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile, more commonly called PUBG Mobile, has been flooding its fan base with fun content. Collaborations with different franchises comprise a major portion of these exciting new things that Krafton keeps pushing into the game. Their most recent collaboration is with Dragon Ball, one of the most popular anime franchises.

The 2.7 version update of PUBG Mobile will feature this unique collaboration with Dragon Ball Super. People have been bouncing off the walls ever since Krafton made this announcement. The exact dates for the release of this update are as follows:

July 1, 2023, in Vietnam

July 12, 2023, in Korea and Japan

July 12, 2023, in Taiwan

July 13, 2023, for the rest of the world

In this article, we will guide you through the various game modes you will encounter in the update, what to expect from them, and how to play them.

What are the different modes coming to the Dragon Ball Super collaboration with PUBG Mobile?

According to the PUBG Mobile patch notes, the Dragon Ball Super collaboration in the 2.7 update will:

Be available in the game starting July 11, 2023. It will end on September 4, 2023.

Be available in the following maps: Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok.

Have two unique game modes: "Dragon Ball Super themed mode" and "Battle Royale: Dragon Ball Super."

Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode

The Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode will combine unique elements from the Dragon Ball anime with the classic battle royale action you are familiar with in PUBG Mobile.

In this mode, you must collect Dragon Balls spread out randomly on the map as normal loot. Once you collect seven of them, you can summon Shenron at the Shenron Summoning Altar and request valuable in-game bonuses.

You will also come across exact replicas of "Dragon Ball Village," "Tenkaichi Budokai," "Kame House," and "Karin Tower'' in Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok. These are actual places in the Dragon Ball series. You can also find the brand-new "Hoipoi Capsule" that you can change into a three-seater "Air Car" to move around the maps.

"Ki" is another key element in this upcoming PUBG Mobile update. In this mode, you can use the "Ki" energy to boost your mobility on the maps that feature this mode.

You can also use the "Kamehameha" beam to eliminate your enemies and the "Buku-jutsu (Levitation technique)" to fly around the map. However, you can only move as fast as you can run. You will find "Senzu Beans" throughout the map. You can eat these to replenish your "Ki" energy and your health points and boost energy.

Battle Royale: Dragon Ball Super Mode

This mode introduces a gameplay mechanic that has never before been seen in PUBG Mobile. The entire map will take on an anime-like art style in this mode. You will have to forego using the weapons available in the game. Instead, you will convert into one of the five Dragon Ball Super characters—Son Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, Piccolo, or Ultimate Gohan—and employ their special main and support moves in an effort to survive.

Furthermore, you will have to collect Spirit Crystlets and Spirit Crystals from the ground to replenish energy and level up your attacks, with Level 4 being the highest. Teleport Points and Updraft are a few more new features you can use to move around the battlefields of PUBG Mobile.

