PUBG Mobile A2 Royal Pass: release date, rewards and more

PUBG Mobile, Tencent Games’ battle royale title, is finally returning to the old 100 RP format used in most of their older updates. The A1 Royal Pass is still live in the game; however, the developer has announced the exciting release of the A2 RP with a simple tweet. Furthermore, the Royal Pass will also be available for pre-booking.

Per the information, the new PUBG mobile RP is now available for pre-order, and there are a lot of exciting, rarely-seen-before rewards available with it. Also, the game is set to release another 100 premium updates to mark the beginning of A2 Level Infinite. Here is everything you need to know about the new PUBG Mobile A2 Royal Pass.

Release date, rewards, and everything you should know about the new A2 Royal Pass of PUBG Mobile

As per the leaks, PUBG Mobile A2 Royale Pass will be available on your devices from July 18, 2023. As mentioned, some incredible rewards will be available for gamers before the official RP session.

Players must purchase the PUBG New State RP with UC for premium rewards. However, they may get the pre-order for free. Now, let’s talk about the rewards for players in the A2 Royal Pass of PUBG Mobile.

The first reward is a motor glider that will be available for players who pre-order the A2 Royal Pass within a week before its launch. They will also get a chest packed with UC (the in-game currency) and more. However, there is a catch to this. If you pre-order the RP with 720 UC, it will only be available for 15 days and permanently if you use 1920 RP for the pre-order.

Now about the other rewards: The game has announced two mythic outfits in the teaser. The first outfit players will get the mythic outfit at level 40. It will be a colorful lifeguard-style outfit for the male characters in the game.

This outfit also carries a Honey Badger AR, one of the best-known assault rifles in the game. So, there will also be a new gun skin for the rifle.

The A2 Royal Pass in PUBG Mobile also brings another amazing level 100 mythic outfit for the players. This new mythic outfit will be available at level 100, and this female character outfit will be color-changing and available in three default shades: light pink, red, and light green.

This mythic outfit character is holding a UMP45 with a unique gun skin. So, it is evident that there will also be another fantastic gun skin in the A2 Royal Pass.

Apart from these main attractions in the PUBG Mobile A2 Royal Pass, there will also be rewards for each level in this new RP, as shown in the teaser. There are legendary gun skins for AKM and Honey Badger, and some rare car skins are about to arrive with this update. You will also get many upgradeable rewards like gun skins, character outfits, and more.

The best part of the PUBG A2 Royal Pass is that players were worried that the game might increase the price of the RP in the game. Per the information so far, players will be able to buy them in two parts.

They can choose to buy RP 1-50 for 360 UC, and then after completing that, they can buy RP 51-100 for another 360 UC, which they will accumulate while completing the first purchase. Or you can also choose to buy the complete RP 1-100 for 720 UC.

This is almost everything you need to know about the upcoming PUBG A2 Royal Pass. However, BGMI players don’t have to be too disappointed, as this RP, as per leaks, is expected to arrive in the game soon enough. Follow for more such PUBG Mobile content today.

