Is the BGMI Month 22 Royale Pass worth buying?

The Royale Pass for the current cycle, C4S11, of Battlegrounds Mobile India, also known as BGMI, is up and running. Like every season, you get new rewards for completing missions. From outfits and cosmetics for your weapons to colorful finishes for the airplane, there is something to tickle everyone's fancies in BGMI. But is it worth sending money for the Month 22 Royale Pass in the game?

In this article, we will look at all the rewards in the current Royale Pass and help you decide if it is worth spending UC on it.

Is the Month 22 Royale Pass in BGMI worth spending your money on?

There are two variants of the Royale Pass. They are as follows:

Free Royale Pass : You get the rewards in this category for free. You have to play to finish the levels.

: You get the rewards in this category for free. You have to play to finish the levels. Elite Royale Pass: You must spend real money to buy this. You must purchase Unknown Cash (UC) for the Elite Royale Pass in BGMI. You need 360 UC to buy the Elite Royale Pass, but if you want to rank up faster, you can buy the Elite Plus Pass for 960 UC. You will get 12 ranks for free, along with a season-exclusive Avatar Frame.

Best rewards in the C4S11 M21 Royale Pass in BGMI

You get the following rewards for buying the Month 22 Moonlight Royale Pass in BGMI:

Rank 1: Rogue Kitty Set and Pirate Compass (Pan)

Rogue Kitty Set and Pirate Compass (Pan) Rank 10: Palace Guard Backpack

Palace Guard Backpack Rank 15 : RP Avatar (M22), Pirate Compass Ornament, and Celebratory Dance (Emote)

: RP Avatar (M22), Pirate Compass Ornament, and Celebratory Dance (Emote) Rank 20: Golden Glaze Grenade and Ancient Memories Parachute

Golden Glaze Grenade and Ancient Memories Parachute Rank 25: Suave Buccaneer Set

Suave Buccaneer Set Rank 30: Golden Wings Buggy and Aureate Splendor (Emote)

Golden Wings Buggy and Aureate Splendor (Emote) Rank 35: Prairie King (G36C)

Prairie King (G36C) Rank 40: Bright Sky (Groza)

Bright Sky (Groza) Rank 50: Aureate Splendor Set and Aureate Splendor Cover

Should you buy the M22 RP?

If you have been playing since the early days of PUBG Mobile, before it got banned in India, then you must be aware that the rewards in the Royale Pass back in the day were much better than what Krafton gives us today in BGMI. You can still pinpoint some old RP rewards and say which season they came out.

The current RP rewards feel like they lack uniqueness. This has deterred many people from wasting their money every season, as they feel happy with the skins they have in their accounts.

That said, if you are new to the game and want some good-looking skins for your character and guns, you can buy the Month 22 Royale Pass. Or if you want to get the Mythic Fashion tag, you should consider purchasing the RP. You will get two Mythic Outfits for 360 UC, and it is a great deal to miss.

