Is the BGMI Month 21 Royale Pass worth buying?

The Indian government finally lifted the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), and the servers in the game have become functional. Long-time fans of the game were elated to hear the news, and it has been a breath of fresh air for everyone, to say the least. The unban also meant that players would finally get a new mode to enjoy in the game, as everyone was tired of the boring pharaoh from a mode released a year ago.

Along with this came the new Cycle 3 Season 11 (C3S11) of BGMI, which also saw the new Month 21 Royal Pass (M21 RP). People have been faithful to Krafton and eagerly waited for these despite there being no assurance that the game would get relaunched, given the conditions under which it was banned a year prior.

What rewards do you get for buying the M21 Royal Pass in BGMI, and is it worth it?

Like every season of BGMI, the current iteration has two variants of the Royal Pass:

Free Royal Pass: You do not have to pay anything to enjoy the rewards of the free Royal Pass

You do not have to pay anything to enjoy the rewards of the free Royal Pass Elite Royal Pass: Compared to the free version, the Elite Royal Pass boasts a higher return in terms of rewards, but you need to pay 360 Unknown Currency (UC) to buy it. It does cost real money to buy UC in BGMI. The Elite Royal Pass is divided into an Elite Pass and an Elite Plus Pass; the latter gives you a bonus Avatar Frame and an exclusive retro emote. Along with these, you get 12 instant rank gains on the RP, which means you only have to complete 38 levels instead of 50 to get all the rewards from the Royal Pass. However, the Elite Plus Pass costs 960 UC instead of the base price of 360 UC for the Elite Pass.

What are the best rewards that come with the C3S11 M21 Royal Pass?

You get the following if you decide to spend 360 UC for the Elite Royal Pass:

Rank 1: Grand Heist Set + Crimson Agenda skin for the P92

Grand Heist Set + Crimson Agenda skin for the P92 Rank 5: Grand Heist Mask to complete the previous outfit

Grand Heist Mask to complete the previous outfit Rank 10: Cute Clown Finish for the airplane that drops you off on any given map

Cute Clown Finish for the airplane that drops you off on any given map Rank 15: M21 Avatar for your profile and the Crimson Agenda Helmet

M21 Avatar for your profile and the Crimson Agenda Helmet Rank 20: Gilded Roar Stun Grenade

Gilded Roar Stun Grenade Rank 30: Dystopian Clown Finish + Dark Reign emote

Dystopian Clown Finish + Dark Reign emote Rank 40: Wild Guffaw for the QBZ

Wild Guffaw for the QBZ Rank 50: Dark Reign Set + Dark Reign Cover

The rewards look appealing, but people who have been playing this game since the dawn of Pubg Mobile know that RP rewards back in the day were so much better. The outfits were iconic, and the gun skins were unique and well-designed, giving people value for their money.

BGMI enthusiasts expected the developer to provide a good RP for the first season after the long ban, but it feels lackluster. Even though it is not all that bad, it could have been so much better.

