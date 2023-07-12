PUBG Mobile 2.7 update: What is the use of Ki in the Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode

The much anticipated 2.7 update for PUBG Mobile will feature an exciting partnership with the anime/manga series Dragon Ball Super. This new Themed Mode incorporates the popular Dragon Ball universe into the battle royale experience. The use of Ki, a character trait that plays a vital role in increasing gameplay and releasing tremendous abilities, is one intriguing facet of this partnership in the game.

This article will dive deep into how Ki is used in the Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode and how it affects the players in the PUBG Mobile 2.7 update.

What is Ki and how to use it in the Dragon Ball Super Themed mode in PUBG Mobile 2.7 update

Understanding Ki in Dragon Ball Super

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



The wait is almost over. Stay tuned for Ver. 2.7 update on July 13th!



pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper #DragonBallSuper The iconic Dragon Ball characters are coming to play battle royale in style, coming soon in PUBG MOBILE!The wait is almost over. Stay tuned for Ver. 2.7 update on July 13th! The iconic Dragon Ball characters are coming to play battle royale in style, coming soon in PUBG MOBILE!The wait is almost over. Stay tuned for Ver. 2.7 update on July 13th!pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper #DragonBallSuper https://t.co/ILqiNtj0Zr

Ki is the life force and energy that characters such as Goku, and Vegeta use to execute incredible feats in the Dragon Ball Super anime and manga. In PUBG Mobile, Ki is a fundamental gameplay concept in the Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode, offering you greater mobility, special skills, and access to powerful attacks. It brings a new level of strategy and excitement to the classic battle royale experience in the game.

Enhanced mobility through Ki

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



Get ready for the Dragon Ball Super adventure and many other exciting new updates!

pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper #DragonBallSuper PUBG MOBILE Version 2.7 drops July 13th!Get ready for the Dragon Ball Super adventure and many other exciting new updates! PUBG MOBILE Version 2.7 drops July 13th! Get ready for the Dragon Ball Super adventure and many other exciting new updates! pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023 #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper #DragonBallSuper https://t.co/9AXK3qBie4

Ki grants you increased mobility, allowing you to haul around the battlefield with greater momentum and skill in this Theme Mode. You can outmaneuver opponents and gain tactical advantages by using this force to perform high-speed dashes, evasive tricks, and fast motions. This improved mobility allows you to explore the Theme Mode more efficiently, secure advantageous locations, and engage in dynamic combat situations in the game.

Unleashing powerful attacks with Ki

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



Power Up Your Ki! Dragon Ball Super themed mode coming soon on 07/13.

pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper #DragonBallSuper Summon Shenron to the battleground, and make your wish!Power Up Your Ki! Dragon Ball Super themed mode coming soon on 07/13. Summon Shenron to the battleground, and make your wish!Power Up Your Ki! Dragon Ball Super themed mode coming soon on 07/13.pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023 #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper #DragonBallSuper https://t.co/gTEIEBojQc

The ability to unleash lethal assaults with Ki is one of the most exciting parts of the Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode. You can use your Ki to perform iconic techniques from the anime series like the Kamehameha, a strong energy explosion, and the Buku-jutsu (Levitation Technique), allowing you to soar above the battlefield and gain a strategic advantage in PUBG Mobile. These powerful assaults have the ability to alter the tide of battle, resulting in dramatic and unforgettable moments for you in the game.

Managing Ki reserves

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



Check out all the exciting updates in the new version now!



pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper #DragonBallSuper PUBG MOBILE Version 2.7 is coming on July 13th, along with the long-awaited Dragon Ball Super collaboration and classic mode improvements!Check out all the exciting updates in the new version now! PUBG MOBILE Version 2.7 is coming on July 13th, along with the long-awaited Dragon Ball Super collaboration and classic mode improvements! Check out all the exciting updates in the new version now! pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023 #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper #DragonBallSuper https://t.co/YsuRZfHj8Y

Ki management becomes vital in the Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode. To maximize battle effectiveness, you must effectively balance your Ki reserves. Ki can be recharged in-game through several means, such as consuming Senzu Beans in the game, which is an iconic item featured in this animated series with healing purposes.

Wise use of Ki reserves becomes critical to guarantee that you have enough energy to execute powerful attacks while remaining mobile throughout the fight. This strategic decision-making adds depth to the gameplay by challenging you to choose when it is suitable to use Ki-based skills and assaults in PUBG Mobile.

Note: Players in India should avoid playing PUBG Mobile because the game is illegal in the country. Instead, they can download and play BGMI, Krafton's exclusive IP for the Indian market.

Poll : 0 votes