PUBG Mobile 2.7 update: All Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode items and how to use

The much-anticipated PUBG Mobile 2.7 update has introduced an intriguing new game mode inspired by the iconic anime series Dragon Ball Super. This crossover event combines fierce battle royale action with legendary Dragon Ball skills. You can now immerse yourself in a virtual world that combines aspects from both entertainment entities.

This article takes a look at the Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode, the unique items available, as well as how to use them efficiently.

Items in Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode and their uses in PUBG Mobile

Buku-jutsu (Levitation Technique)

The Buku-jutsu, or Levitation Technique, is a vital item in the Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode. It allows you to fly at near-running speed.

You can soar through the air by activating the Levitation Technique from the throwables menu. You cannot transfer weaponry or grenades when levitating, but you do have access to the Kamehameha assault. Use your improved mobility to establish a vantage point, scout the area, and catch opponents off guard from unexpected angles.

Kamehameha

The Kamehameha is another iconic Dragon Ball power available in PUBG Mobile. You can utilize it to launch a tremendous energy strike. You can charge it up to fire a continuous high-damage beam that does small area damage in the target direction.

It's worth noting that you can't move when charging and shooting the Kamehameha in PUBG Mobile.

Senzu Bean

The Senzu Bean is an item accessible in the Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode. It restores your health and energy when consumed, delivering a significant recovery boost. It also replenishes a considerable amount of Ki, the energy source for Dragon Ball skills.

If feasible, always keep a spare Senzu Bean on hand, as it can shift the tide of a battle in PUBG Mobile.

Dragon Radar

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper

#DragonBallSuper Get ready to show off your strength in new themed modes, items and special events, coming soon on 07/13 in PUBG MOBILE Ver.2.7! Get ready to show off your strength in new themed modes, items and special events, coming soon on 07/13 in PUBG MOBILE Ver.2.7!pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper#DragonBallSuper https://t.co/mpZryysSSb

The Dragon Radar is very important in the Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode. When used, it allows you to scan for nearby crates and Dragon Balls, giving you a tactical edge by allowing you to locate lucrative loot and powerful artifacts.

While traveling the map, keep an eye on the radar and plan your trips accordingly to maximize your chances of getting valuable resources.

Hoipoi Capsule/Air Car

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



Get ready for the Dragon Ball Super adventure and many other exciting new updates!

pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper #DragonBallSuper PUBG MOBILE Version 2.7 drops July 13th!Get ready for the Dragon Ball Super adventure and many other exciting new updates! PUBG MOBILE Version 2.7 drops July 13th! Get ready for the Dragon Ball Super adventure and many other exciting new updates! pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023 #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper #DragonBallSuper https://t.co/9AXK3qBie4

In the Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode, the Hoipoi Capsule, which can convert into an Air Car, provides a unique and efficient way of transportation. When tossed, the capsule changes into a vehicle that seats up to three people.

The Air Car is a hovercraft that is utilized as a vehicle, allowing you to quickly travel the map. When you are finished with the Air Car, it simply collapses back into a capsule in PUBG Mobile.

Note: Players in India should avoid playing PUBG Mobile because the game is restricted in the nation. They can instead download and play BGMI, Krafton's exclusive IP for the Indian market.

Poll : 0 votes