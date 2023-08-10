MPL SG Season 6: MLBB event dates, qualifying teams, format and more

The MLBB Professional League Singapore Season 6 (MPL SG Season 6) Qualifiers has been a resounding success. Professional esports teams from around the country joined the Qualifiers to secure their spots in the Regular Season starting on September 9, 2023. Alchemy SG and Vanguard Esports who succeeded in doing so, will now lock horns with the other six professional teams from the previous season to lift the all-elusive trophy in October.

Alchemy SG has returned with boosted morale after their debut last season ended in relegation. Vanguard, on the other hand, has also claimed to present some serious challenges to the competition in the Regular Season. This article will give you a brief recap of the Qualifier round, the Regular Season format, and more.

MPL SG Season 6: Complete list of the qualifying MLBB teams in the Regular Season

With the conclusion of the qualifying rounds over the weekend, the teams for the regular season are:

Alchemy SG

Vanguard Esports

Bleed Esports

RSG SG

Evil

Homebois SG

Stellark SG

Team Flash SG

Newcomers are optimistic

This season, the MLBB teams from Singapore have been challenging each other from the start. Yeo “Diablo”, the captain of the reigning champions, challenged teams around the country to dethrone him before the start of the qualifiers. Alchemy SG and Vanguard Esports, the qualifying teams, have fired some shots in their post-Qualifier interviews.

Alchemy has a challenge for other MPL SG Season 6 teams (Image via Moonton)

Alchemy SG is looking forward to securing their spot in the pro circuit this season. They cleared their intentions to give a tough fight to Stellark as they said:

“Feeling super great coming back to the pro scene. Since you knocked us out last season, Stellark, we are coming for you.”

MLBB team Vanguard Esports is not far behind (Image via Moonton)

Vanguard Esports this time has a packed line-up of players who played for different MPL SG teams last season. They have signaled out Bleed Esports, as they are claiming to use their playstyle against them. They took a dig at Akihiro “JPL” Furusawa of Bleed Esports, as they said:

“Qualifying is just the first step to BLEED you out, old man JPL.”

MPL SG Season 6: Regular Season schedule and format

The format of MPL SG Season 6 (Image via Moonton)

In the Regular Season of MPL Season 6, eight teams will participate in a face-off over the weekends of September. This will be conducted in a Best of Three (BO3) Round-Robin format. These teams will compete in an offline professional tournament setup and the points will be given based on their result.

Schedule:

Week 1: 9-10 September

9-10 September Week 2: 16-17 September

16-17 September Week 3: 23-24 September

23-24 September Week 4: 30 September

A brief recap of the Qualifiers round: Three takeaways that sum it up

MPL SG Season 6 has experienced a happening Qualifiers round this season. Here are three takeaways from the performances of the MLBB teams trying to sum it up.

Blue Mustang’s formidable line-up was not quite enough

Blue Mustang has been among the strong favorites entering the Qualifiers round, and they were one of the top contenders to secure their place in the playoffs this season. However, their line-up with the indomitable twin brothers Minn and Mann from Team HAQ, a renowned pro team of MPL MY, wasn’t enough. They got outplayed by Alchemy SG in the Qualifiers.

Vanguard Esports’ has shown a perfect blend of strength and quality

Vanguard Esports was a relatively new MLBB team in the MPL SG Season 6. However, upon close inspection, their perfect blend of strength in the line-up comprised players from powerhouse teams on the professional MLBB circuit in Singapore.

This assembly of veterans, with their unique gameplay styles and experience, allowed the new team to pull out some unexpected upsets in the qualifying rounds of the tournament.

Alchemy SG is here to avenge

Alchemy SG is also a new name in the pro circuit since this is their second appearance in the tournament. However, despite MPL SG Season 6 just starting up, they are already turning out to be a fearsome opponent.

After their disheartening exit from the playoffs last season, the MLBB team has taken a path of destruction this season, which has paved the way for their return to the playoffs.

MPL SG is the standalone professional esports MLBB tournament in the country, organized by a collaboration between Moonton and Zenway Productions.

The top teams of the nation will now compete in the playoffs for the all-illusive title, a prize pool of 100,000 Singapore dollars, and the chance to secure their place in the M5 World Championship to be hosted in the Philippines, representing their nation on the Global stage.