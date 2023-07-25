Team Falcon enters Mobile Legends Bang Bang 2023 MPL MENA Fall Split: MLBB Event date, format, and more

The 2023 MPL MENA Fall Split is considered among the biggest Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) professional league tournaments and makes its return this August. Furthermore, Moonton has announced the arrival of the 2023 Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Following the overwhelming success of the tournament’s previous edition, the 2023 MPL MENA Fall Split invites top esports teams from the region starting August 16, 2023, boasting a cash prize pool rising above US$100,000 and Diamonds (in-game currency).

The top MLBB teams from the MENA region will lock horns in the competition held in Saudi Arabia this year to ensure their slot in the upcoming M5 World Championship.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) 2023 MPL MENA Fall Split: Event dates, format, and more

The 2023 MPL MENA Spring Split experienced huge success, as the MLBB tournament recorded a whopping 101,500 hours of watch time, according to Esports Charts.

Team Occupy emerged victorious in the tournament, beating Okami Esports 4-3 in a nail-biting finale, and earned a chance to compete against the best teams from Turkey, Southeast Asia, and North America in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2023. Moonton is looking forward to building on that success with the 2023 MPL MENA Fall Split.

Tournament format

Register now to participate in Open qualifiers of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang tournament (Image via Moonton)

The 2023 MPL MENA Fall Split will be open to all. The esports team seeking to join the competition must enlist six players: five participating in the games and a substitute. Registration closes on August 8.

Interested teams can register here.

Once registered, the teams will face each other in any of the three Open Qualifiers starting August 16. The top five sides from these qualifiers will meet the top two from the tournament's Spring Split and a team from the direct invitation in the Regular Season (RS). The Regular Season will be held in a round-robin format.

Top squads from the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, and the second best-performing team (based on their RS standings) will then qualify for the Playoffs. These fixtures will hold a total of six matches in a double-elimination format, where teams will clash to grab the cash prize, in-game Diamonds, and the title in the MLBB tournament.

Key dates

Open qualifiers

Open Qualifiers 1: 16-18 August (two teams will qualify)

16-18 August (two teams will qualify) Open Qualifiers 2: 17-19 August (one team will qualify)

17-19 August (one team will qualify) Open Qualifiers 3: 18-20 August (two teams will qualify)

Regular Season

Week 1: 8-9 September

8-9 September Week 2: 15-16 September

15-16 September Week 3: 22-23 September

22-23 September Week 4: 29-30 September

29-30 September Week 5: 6-7 October

Playoffs

Upper Bracket Match 1 & 2 and Lower Bracket Match 1: October 19

October 19 Upper Bracket and Lower Bracket Finals: October 20

October 20 Grand Finals: October 21

The tournament winners will ensure their place in the upcoming World Championship of Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Team Falcon Joins 2023 MPL MENA Fall Split

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Team Falcon joins the 2023 MPL MENA Fall Split (Image via Moonton)

Team Falcon swoops into the 2023 MPL MENA Fall Split roster at the eleventh hour. The Saudi Arabian esports organization is among the largest teams in the region and have confirmed their participation in the MLBB tournament from the Regular Season in the direct invitation slot.

Muhammed Al Mutairi, the General Director of Esports of the organization, said:

“We believe that the quality of MPL MENA is paramount in shaping the future of esports in the region. With our unwavering commitment to excellence, we'll strive to elevate the competition to new heights, setting a standard that inspires players and fans alike. Team Falcons brings not only unmatched skill and dedication but also a deep understanding of the game and its community. We aim to create an environment where talent flourishes, teamwork prevails, and unforgettable moments are made. Our ambitions extend beyond victory; we seek to leave a lasting legacy, fostering growth and nurturing the next generation of esports champions.”

Jaime Cruz, the Head of Esports at Moonton Games in MENA and Southeast Asia, shared his joy upon knowing Team Falcon would be accepting the invitation for the MLBB tournament, stating:

"We're delighted at how rapidly the esports scene has grown since we began investing in the region with the launch of MPL MENA at the start of 2022. Our belief in the talent and potential of the local teams here has never been stronger and the arrival of Team Falcons will further elevate the competitive quality and entertainment value the league will bring to the community."

Starting this August, the 2023 MPL MENA Fall Split will run alongside the MPL Singapore. Unsurprisingly, fans are excited about both Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) tournaments.