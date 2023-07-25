MPL Singapore, the country's only pro esports league for Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB), is all set for a new season in August, and the MOBA community is hyped up about it. After a successful five-season streak, fans asked for more of the esports league, and Moonton Games has collaborated with Zenway Productions to answer their call. Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) season 6 will start on August 5, 2023.

The esports league invites all the pro MLBB players and teams to participate in the intense qualifiers to win their slots in the main events of the league. There, they will face the best teams from the country for a prize pool of 100,000 SG$ (over 75,000 US$) and the chance to represent the country in other bigger international tournaments of Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

MPL Singapore registrations are open: How to enter, key dates, and tournament formats

MPL Singapore season 6 tournament format (Image via Moonton)

MPL Singapore is going to be open to all tournament for esports aspirants as well as pro players. Each team will require six members, five players, and a substitute. All the registered teams will enter the double-elimination bracket qualifier rounds that will take place from August 5 to August 6. In this format, only the top two teams from the qualifier round will enter the tournament's season 6 main event. The registration process will be closed on August 3, 2023.

Interested teams can register here.

In the regular season of the league, the top two teams from the qualifiers will join the competition with the top teams from last season. After four weeks of league games, the top teams will be seeded in the playoff slots based on their regular-season ranking. The playoffs will continue again in a double-elimination bracket format until the final.

Tournament Schedule

Qualifiers: 5-6 August

5-6 August Regular Season Week 1: 9-10 September

9-10 September Regular Season Week 2: 16-17 September

16-17 September Regular Season Week 3: 23-24 September

23-24 September Regular Season Week 4: September 30

Playoffs: 20-22 October

Mobile Legends Bang Bang meta shake-up opportunity for challengers

MPL Singapore season 6 will feature overwhelming changes in the current META of Mobile Legends Bang Bang. This will include overhauling the emblem system, increasing players' flexibility to customize their hero talents according to their play style, and more.

As the esports league will become the first official MLBB tournament to feature these changes from MLBB Project NEXT, participants will be presented with the chance to break team RSG's winning streak with innovative strategies and gameplay in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Yeo "Diablo" Wee Lun, RSG captain and the reigning champion, has a challenge for the pro MLBB players of MPL Singapore

Diablo has a challenge for pro MLBB players (Image via Moonton)

RSG captain Yeo "Diablo" has guided his team to the lucrative MPL Singapore trophy for the past three seasons. Diablo and his Badang have a challenge for a fellow pro MLBB player from Singapore this time. Diablo says:

“It’s been three seasons, but I’m still the reigning champ. Come and take down my Badang if you dare.”

MPL Singapore season 6 focuses on building a sustainable esports community in the country. It marks Moonton's commitment to creating a pathway for aspiring esports athletes to pursue their dreams and compete at the highest level. With an esports league offering a chance for the winners to represent their nation in the upcoming M5 World Championship, viewers can expect a lot of drama.