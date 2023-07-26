The MPL Malaysia (MPL MY) is back with a new season of the MLBB tournament. This time, MI5I Malaysia will take the reign of the competition, aiming to bring the Pantangmengalah spirit to the international stage. The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Malaysia (MPL Malaysia) season 12 will see 10 qualifying teams face each other in intense MLBB matchups to grab the ultimate champion’s title.

Fikri Rizal Mahruddin, Marketing and Business Development Lead of MPL Malaysia (MPL MY) says:

"Malaysia has played host to several Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Esports international tournaments, including MSC 2022 and M1, and is home to a huge pool of talents that possess the capacity and ability to operate a world-class championship. We're confident of pulling off a great esports experience for our local fans once again, and welcoming international players from abroad to compete in the M5 Wild Card."

This tournament will also set the stage for the upcoming M5 Wild Card competition happening in Malaysia this November, where eight teams from different regions will compete for a chance to participate in the alluring M5 World Championship, the world cup for Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) gamers. So, the Malaysian esports community is in for a treat in the next few months.

MPL Malaysia (MPL MY) season 12: Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) tournament transfer news, event dates, and more

MPL Malaysia Press Meet. From left: Fikri Rizal Mahruddin, Marketing & Business Development Lead at MOONTON Games; Silvin See, Consumer Marketing Manager for Nescafe; Simon Lim, Chairman of Selangor FC Esport at Selangor Red Giants; Nureddy "DaddyHood" Nursal, Founder of HomeBois; Fadzli Rahim, Vice President, Operations and Growth at Esports Integrated (ESI) (Image via Moonton)

The new season of MPL Malaysia will put the esports teams to a huge test with a revamped emblem system that allows players to take different approaches to Mobile Legends Bang Bang hero builds that suit their playstyle. With the new updates, Moonton is trying to make the game even more engaging.

This new emblem system will see the rise of new strategies, helping the newbies in the competition to go from zero to hero. This season will see some of the biggest transfers among the MPL MY teams. Here are some of the notable transfers:

Skadaga (ex-HomeBois Coach) to RSG MY

(ex-HomeBois Coach) to RSG MY Stowm (OMG) to RSG MY

(OMG) to RSG MY Z1PPY (FCON) and Kid (AI Esports) to LTX

(FCON) and (AI Esports) to LTX Exort (RSG PH) to RED Esports

(RSG PH) to RED Esports Super Red (BLCK) and Pancake (ONIC) to RG

(BLCK) and (ONIC) to RG Matt (GeekFam ID) and Maxxx (BTR) to Team Secret

(GeekFam ID) and (BTR) to Team Secret Xorn (GeekFam), Feekz (GeekFam), and Raizel (Alter Ego) to HomeBois

SimonLim, the Chairman of the Selangor FC Esports at the Selangor Red Giants, says:

"As the highly anticipated return of the MPL MY Season 12 approaches, we leave no stone unturned in our preparations. With a strong focus on the fundamentals and determined efforts to strengthen our lineup, the team is ready to take on the challenge."

Event dates

Regular Season Week 1: 18-20 August

18-20 August Regular Season Week 2: 25-27 August

25-27 August Regular Season Week 3: 1-3 September

1-3 September Regular Season Week 4: 8-10 September

8-10 September Regular Season Week 5: 15-17 September

15-17 September Regular Season Week 6: 23-24 September

23-24 September Playoffs: 5-8 October

The MPL MY battleground will level up this time, with the venues accommodating up to 600 viewers. Interested parties can reserve their seats in advance with the licensed ticket partners of the MLBB tournament - Ticket2U.

The list of reserved seats will be released before Thursday every week. Fans can also purchase walk-in tickets to enter the MPL Malaysia season 12 venues and support their favorite teams. The tournament will also run side-by-side with the 2023 MPL MENA Fall Split. You can read about it here.

Confirmed list of MPL MY teams participating in season 12, and tournament format

Some of Malaysia’s greatest MLBB teams will start their journey in MPL Malaysia season 12 on August 18, 2023. Here is the list of all the teams participating in this edition of the tournament:

Team HAQ

Team SMG

Red Esports

TODAK

RSG Slate MY

HomeBois

Team Lunatrix

MPX NSEA

Team Secret

Red Giant Esports

During the Regular Season, these MLBB teams will face each other in a BO3 format, running from August 14, 2023, to September 24, 2023. The Regular season will follow the Playoffs from October 5, 2023, to October 8, 2023.

The top 4 teams will automatically be seeded in the playoffs, while teams placed in fifth to eighth place will compete in a Play-In to secure the final two spots in the Upper Bracket Quarter Finals. The rankings will be based on the total points gathered by these teams, and the top 8 teams will secure their slots in MPL Malaysia season 13.

MPL Malaysia (MPL MY) will set the stage for M5 Wild Card

M5 Wild Card Poster (Image via Moonton)

The M5 Wild Card, first introduced at MSC 2023, offers to extend the number of slots in the award-winning global esports championship of MLBB. The idea of M5 Wild Card Malaysia is to extend two more slots to allow more teams from different regions to compete in the upcoming M5 World Championship. Malaysia will compete for one of the two spots in the offline qualifiers for the MLBB tournament.

Being among the longest-running esports leagues in the industry, MPL MY will look forward to setting the stage for the crucial wild card competition.

This article sums up everything fans are excited to know about MPL Malaysia (MPL MY). Fans can follow the official social media handles of the tournament for the latest updates.