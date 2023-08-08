Mobile Legends Bang Bang: How to farm Battle Points in MLBB for free (August 2023)

Getting Battle Points in MLBB for free is not the hardest task, but farming them in Mobile Legends Bang Bang is. This is the in-game currency of Moonton’s most-adored MOBA title that helps you buy champions from the roster. Since enhancing your chances of winning depends greatly on playing with the best-performing champions in the current meta, having enough Battle Points in the title is crucial for players.

There are many ways to quickly farm Battle Points in MLBB for free. This article brings the best of these ways to help you get your hands on top-tier Mobile Legends Bang Bang champions even sooner.

How to get Battle Points in MLBB for free? Follow these Mobile Legends Bang Bang tips to farm BP faster

You can get new champions in Mobile Legends Bang Bang using Diamonds and Battle Points. Diamonds in MLBB must be purchased, but Battle Pass points can easily be farmed. Therefore, Battle Points remains the most popular way to get new champions in the title. Here are some tips to help you earn Battle Points in MLBB for free.

Try to rank up faster

Rank up faster to earn more Battle Points (Image via Moonton)

Ranking up faster in Mobile Legends Bang Bang allows you to earn more Battle Points for free. Every ranked match in the game will earn you a few hundred Battle Points. Ranking up to a new level will help you earn a lump sum of BP at once.

You can also earn up to 20,000 Battle Points for free every season as a reward for reaching the Legend or Mythic ranks. Feel free to check out our tips to rank up faster in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Keep a good credit score

Maintain a high credit score in MOBA title (Image Via Moonton)

Maintaining a good credit score can also help you increase your Battle Points farming capacity in MLBB for free. Having a higher credit score will help you earn up to 8,500 BP every week. However, you must maintain a minimum credit score of 110 to earn that much.

To maintain a high credit score in the game, you should avoid being a toxic teammate, not feed opponents intentionally, and not go AFK.

Play VS AI Brawl

VS AI Brawl (Image via Moonton)

This is another amazing way to earn free Battle Points in the MOBA title. The AI brawls are easy to win. Another benefit of playing AI brawl games is that it is the perfect way to practice any champion.

You can get 100 Battle Points for an average of two minutes of game time. Try to destroy the turrets to end these games faster.

These are some of the best ways to farm Battle Points in MLBB for free. Feel free to check out our other guides about Mobile Legends Bang Bang.