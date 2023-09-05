MPL MENA Fall Split: Rosters, tournament favorites, and more

MPL MENA Fall Split 2023 is set to kick off on September 8, 2023. The tournament will see the Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) region's top eight teams lock horns to win the lucrative trophy and a chance to secure their place in the upcoming M5 World Championship 2023. Furthermore, the $100,000 prize pool makes it even more enticing for the participating teams.

However, with the start date of the Regular Season of the tournament nearing, fans are excited to know more about the team rosters. With the teams returning this season after a heavy roster revamp, this article will bring you the superstars who will fight to take your favorite team from ‘Zero to Hero.’

Rosters for the MPL MENA Fall Split 2023

The 2023 Fall Split invites teams to soar high (Image via Moonton Games)

Many consider Team Occupy, Team Falcons, and Okami eSports the title favorites, while others are placing their bets on Triple Esports, Geekay Esports, and Curse Squad and the veterans in their squad to present them with a heavy challenge.

However, teams like Twisted Minds and Team SEN, the newcomers to the competition, have also raised the hope of the fans to shake up the competition as they have everything to play for.

Below are the rosters of all these teams to take part in the upcoming MPL MENA Fall Split 2023:

Team Occupy

Team Occupy roster in MPL MENA (Image via Moonton Games)

The two-time champions of MPL MENA will be starting their journey against the newcomers and favorites to win the competition, Team Falcon, in the tournament's opening match. The defending champions of the MPL MENA Fall Split 2022 have some fresh faces in their roster with an almost all-Egyptian lineup and are considered favorites to win again this season.

However, Lio and Goodnight, two of their best players, have joined hands with the Falcons, their opponents in the first match this season. It will be interesting to see how they fill their void. Players in Team Occupy’s team this season are:

Mahmoud “7oda” Ayman Saleh Abdel Rahman (Jungler)

Ahmed "Smile" Mohsen Ahmed Fawzy Moustafa (Mid Laner)

Belal "Speedyyy" Adel Saleh Sheref Dahab (Gold Laner)

Ahmed "Alpho" Osama Ibrahim Aly (EXP Laner)

Amr "Maro" Khaled Rashid Amin (Roamer)

Amr "Kakashi" Wafed Yassein Hafez Elsayed (SUB)

Philip "NABZ" Christian Garcia Gannaban (Coach)

Abdelrahman Mohamed Elsayed Mohamed Elshamy (Manager)

Team Falcons

Team Falcons is the newcomers in MLBB pro scene (Image via Moonton Games)

Team Falcons is one of the biggest esports organizations in Saudi Arabia. After winning plenty of tournaments in different games, they will start their journey in the MLBB esports scene with the MPL MENA Fall Split 2023. With the tournament being held in Saudi Arabia, they are expected to enjoy home-match advantages, making them a strong contender to win the tournament.

Team Falcons have recruited amazing players like Lawtrick, Lio, and Goodnight, already making them a formidable force in the competition. Here is the roster of the team.

Mahmoud “Lio” Mostafa Mahmoud Elsayed (Jungler)

Fabito "Goodnight" Bacog Jaylord (Mid Laner)

Patrick "Lawtrick" Lawrence Gonzaga Ciego (Gold Laner)

Abdulaziz "Hulk" Helal Sulaimani (EXP Laner)

Ahmad "Super" Sameer Ibraheem Alzaglul (Roamer)

Ramez "Ramez" Elsayed Mohamed Elsayed Hassanin (SUB)

Mahmoud "R4" Sayed Sedik Salem Ali (SUB)

Tariq Zeyad Salem Al Khatatneh (Manager)

Okami eSports

Okami eSports has an impressive roster this MPL MENA Fall Split season (Image via Moonton Games)

Okami eSports has heavily revamped their lineups from last season after a gutting loss to Team Occupy in the MPL MENA Spring Split Finals. This time, they have invested heavily to bring in some great Filipino talents and have built their team under the guidance of Filipino coach Dalyot.

All-in-all, they have shown some serious intent, and fans hope it will help them go all the way to grab the MPL MENA Fall Split 2023 trophy.

Amir “Kenji” Tarek Abdelwaged Mahmoud Mohamed (Jungler)

Dan "Yunaan" Marco Anthony Laranjo La Victoria (Mid Laner)

Simon "H4NIESALAS" Clayton Dela Cruz Salas (Gold Laner)

Noureldein "Senzi" Khaled Elsayed Othman Hassan (EXP Laner)

Mahmoud "RiseCrim" Ahmed Sayed Ahmed Rawash (Roamer)

Naif "Fury77" Jmah A Alslobi (SUB)

Ivan "Dalyot" Dale Cabatingan Hipulan (Coach)

Andrew Jadulco Baronda (Manager)

Triple Esports

Triple Esports roster looks confident ahead of MPL MENA Fall Split (Image via Moonton Games)

Triple Esports is another team arriving in the competition with home-team advantages this season. Triple Esports enters the MPL MENA for the first time with players well-known to the fans of the MLBB pro scene.

Many players on their roster are coming to MENA from WildAxe, the second runner-up of last season. With veterans like Tarzann the Jungler and others, this team will look forward to shaking up the competition in the tournament.

Mohammed "Tarzannn" Ayman M Kharabah (Jungler)

Abdullah "LarK" Mohammed S Alshammari (Mid Laner)

Ahmad "Fury" Zeyad Ahmad Alzyod (Gold Laner)

Ayman "Sanji" Othman Bin Muidh Alqarni (EXP Laner)

Moayed "Trolll" Ayman M Kharaba (Roamer)

Muath "Cuffin" Saad S Alkoraini (SUB)

Sulaiman "Saano" Musallam S Alrashdi (SUB)

John "Lyrick" Henrick Calahi (Coach)

Geekay Esports

Geekay Esports is ready for MPL MENA Fall Split (Image via Moonton Games)

Fans are excited to see how the all-Egyptian lineup of Geekay Esports performs in this MPL MENA Fall Split edition. They have also raised the hopes of their fans with the dominance they have shown in the Egyptian qualifiers.

With players like Bazo, Koba, and Top 500 taking up the charge, Geekay Esports will be hopeful of good standing by the end of the tournament.

Ahmed “Bazo” Waheed Rafeek Abdelmoneim (Jungler)

Mohamed “Ryujin” Sherif Fayz Mahmoud (Mid Laner)

Mohmmed “Koba” Mhmoud Mohmmed Teleb Abdrabou (Gold Laner)

Mohamed “Ghost” Saeed Attia Elgmeay (EXP laner)

Mohamed “Shen” Ahmed helmy Mohamed Elshanawany (Roamer)

Adel “Top 500” Khaled Allam (SUB)

Mohamad Ghafour (Manager)

Curse Squad

The complete roster for Curse Squad (Image via Moonton Games)

After failing to qualify for the tournament in the last edition, Cursed Squad returns with a passion to go all the way this season. After merging with fellow Royals Esports, they also have a revamped lineup of different ethnicities.

Players from Iraq, Kuwait, Palestine, the Philippines, and Saudi Arabia join hands for a pledge to present a competitive performance for the players. They will try to weaponize the varied lineup for significant results.

Orayfan “Arshven Zz” Jamaan O Alsulaimani (Jungler)

Mohammed "Laverio" Jabbar Nufie (Mid Laner)

Moustafa "Terrible" Ayman Meari (Gold Laner)

Hamad "Lightemon" Fajri Faleh Alazmi (EXP Laner)

Joshua "SUPER4wky" Ortaleza Besa (Roamer)

Jomell "KingCara" De Castro Gallano (SUB)

Malak Jamaan O Alsulaimani (Manager)

Team SEN

Team SEN will go all in to go all the way this MPL MENA Fall Split season (Image via Moonton Games)

Team SEN is going to make their debut in the MPL MENA Fall Split this season. After advancing from the Saudi Arabia Qualifiers with significant margins to make their first appearance in this competition, SEN members will play their hearts out with nothing to lose.

With Zerooo, a recognizable face in the competition, as their captain, will bring plenty of experience to guide the youngsters. Team SEN is thus expected to achieve big this season with such a blend of youth and experience.

Rakan ”Bingo” Rizq Allah A Alayli (Jungler)

Abdulrahman "Zerooo" Jameel A Aljameeli (Mid Laner)

Mohammed "Roma" Ibrahim J Abdulrahim (Gold Laner)

Mohammad "Faris" Faraj Asal Alajmi (EXP Laner)

Fuad "Hero" Hassan J Almalki (Roamer)

Saud "Dinzr" Lafi S Alotaibi (SUB)

Jamal "Jamal" Khaled S Almtheebi (Coach)

Twisted Minds

Twisted Minds roster is here (Image via Moonton Games)

One of the most respected gaming organizations in the MLBB pro scene is also back in the MPL MENA Fall Split 2023 with some experienced players. With players like Zid, the seasoned Jungler, and others, Twisted Minds is prepared to set the stage on fire this new season.

Moyad “Doremi” Mousa Mahmoud Abdallah (Jungler)

Mahmoud "7agar" Zuhier Mahmoud Al Ali (Mid Laner)

Huthaifa "FoFo" Amin Sulieman Abuabteh (Gold Laner)

Adrian "Z-Dragon" Be Chavez Bolotano (EXP Laner)

Zaid "Zid" Arafat Hashem Alhelo (Roamer)

Bernard "Naix" Ian Dumlao Santella (SUB)

Yaqoob "Suzoi" Qusay Yaqoob (SUB)

That concludes the roster for each team competing for the MPL MENA Fall Split title this season. VOV Gaming has joined hands with Moonton Games to ease the experience for fans this season. Check out the link above to know where to watch the tournament.

Also, keep an eye on Sportskeeda for all the latest updates, tournament recaps, and more news about the popular MOBA title.