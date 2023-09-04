VOV Gaming becomes presenting partner of MPL MENA Fall Split 2023: Team list, schedule, and more

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League MENA (MPL MENA) Fall Split 2023 has tied knots with VOV Gaming to present an exciting tournament where the top eight teams from the region will lock horns to earn the lion’s share of the US$100,000 prize pool. The season’s theme, “Soar Beyond Limits,” reflects the opportunities waiting for the winning team, as they will earn a spot in the M5 World Championship.

VOV Gaming offline venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will conduct these MPL MENA matches. This Saudi Arabian leading brand in ‘Building Communities’ and pioneering esports, virtual reality, and modern video gaming will be responsible for boosting the fan experience this season by hosting the tournament.

As Jerry Gomez, the CEO of VOV Gaming, says:

“MPL MENA is renowned for giving aspiring esports athletes a platform to showcase their talents on the international stage. This dovetails perfectly with VOV, which is home to the next generation of Gaming and esports venues and services. Through its offerings and partnerships with leading brands, VOV enables gamers of all genders, disciplines, and abilities to explore their passion, learn new skills, and unlock their potential. This season, players and fans can look forward to a supercharged competitive arena – one that empowers our athletes to soar beyond their limits.”

This article provides the list of participating teams in MPL MENA Fall Split 2023, the schedule, and more.

MPL MENA Fall Split 2023 Regular Season schedule and team list

Goodnight will play for Team Falcons, the new team in MPL MENA Fall Split 2023 (Image via Moonton Games)

Team Occupy, the defending champions, will kick the season off against newcomers Team Falcons in the tournament’s opening match on September 9, 2023, at 9 PM AST/GMT+3. The Regular Season of the tournament will follow a round-robin format.

Each match will adhere to a Best-of-Three (BO3) format, and after 28 games, each of the top and the second-best performing teams from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will progress to the Playoffs. The Playoffs will be conducted from October 19-21, 2023.

The regular season schedule of the tournament:

Week 1 Day 1 (Friday, September 8, 2023)

MPL MENA Fall Split 2023 week 1 schedule (Image via Moonton Games)

Match 1 (9:00 PM): Team Falcons vs Team Occupy

Match 2 (11:00 PM): Okami Esports vs Twisted Minds

Week 1 Day 2 (Saturday, September 9, 2023)

Match 3 (9:00 PM): Triple Esports vs Curse Squad

Match 4 (11:00 PM): Team SEN vs Geekay Esports

Week 2 Day 1 (Friday September 15, 2023)

Schedule for the second week (Image via Moonton Games)

Match 5 (9:00 PM): Team Falcons vs Team SEN

Match 6 (11:00 PM): Team Occupy vs Curse Squad

Match 7 (1:00 AM): Twisted Minds vs Geekay Esports

Week 2 Day 2 (Saturday, September 16, 2023)

Match 8 (9:00 PM): Okami eSports vs Triple Esports

Match 9 (11:00 PM): Curse Squad vs Twisted Minds

Match 10 (1:00 AM): Geekay Esports vs Team Falcons

Week 3 Day 1 (Friday, September 22, 2023)

Schedule for the third week (Image via Moonton Games)

Match 11 (9:00 PM): Team SEN vs Okami eSports

Match 12 (11:00 PM): Triple Esports vs Team Occupy

Match 13 (1:00 AM): Curse Squad vs Team SEN

Week 3 Day 2 (Saturday, September 23, 2023)

Match 14 (9:00 PM): Twisted Minds vs Triple Esports

Match 15 (11:00 PM): Team Falcons vs Okami eSports

Match 16 (1:00 AM): Geekay Esports vs Team Occupy

Week 4 Day 1 (Friday, September 29, 2023)

MPL MENA Fall Split 2023 Schedule: Week 4 (Image via Moonton Games)

Match 17 (9:00 PM): Team Occupy vs Okami eSports

Match 18 (11:00 PM): Triple Esports vs Team Falcons

Match 19 (1:00 AM): Team SEN vs Twisted Minds

Week 4 Day 2 (Saturday, September 30, 2023)

Match 20 (9:00 PM): Geekay Esports vs Curse Squad

Match 21 (11:00 PM): Triple Esports vs Team SEN

Match 22 (1:00 AM): Twisted Minds vs Team Occupy

Week 5 Day 1 (Friday, October 6, 2023)

MPL MENA Fall Split Final Week of the Regular Season schedule: Week 5 (Image via Moonton Games)

Match 23 (9:00 PM): Okami eSports vs Geekay Esports

Match 24 (11:00 PM): Team Falcons vs Curse Squad

Match 25 (1:00 AM): Team Occupy vs Team SEN

Wee 5 Day 2 (Saturday, October 7, 2023)

Match 26 (9:00 PM): Twisted Minds vs Team Falcons

Match 27 (11:00 PM): Curse Squad vs Okami eSports

Match 28 (1:00 AM): Geekay Esports vs Triple Esports

The complete list of teams in MPL MENA Fall Split 2023:

Curse Squad (CS) Geekay Esports (GK) Okami eSports (OKM) Team Falcons (FLCN) Team Occupy (OPY) Team SEN (SEN) Triple Esports (TE) Twisted Minds (TWIS)

MPL MENA Fall Split 2023: Where to watch?

All of the MPL MENA Fall Split 2023 games will be streamed live from 9 PM AST/GMT+3 each Saturday and Sunday on the official Facebook page and Arabic TikTok channel of the game, MLBB MENA BIGO channel, MLBB Arabic Twitch channel, Mobile Legends Esports Facebook Page, YouTube channels for MLBB and MLBB Esports.

The MPL MY Fall Split 2023 brings new challenges for the top teams of the region. With Team Falcons joining the tournament and other teams returning with a revamped roster, the level of competition is expected to increase. The latest season will be a blank space where all the teams will try to establish a path to glory.

