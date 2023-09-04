Team HAQ’s invincible run ends in MPL MY Season 12: Recap, upcoming fixtures, and more

While Selangor Red Giants have somehow secured the top spot despite a defeat to RSG MY disrupting their invincible run, Team HAQ's disruption to their run hasn’t been that fortunate in the MPL MY Season 12. As things stand after week 3's conclusion of the tournament, only Team SMG among the previous week's league leaders has maintained its run without recording a single defeat.

Therefore, while Team HAQ slides down to the fifth position in the table after their defeat against Team Lunatix, Team SMG keeps chasing the table toppers with a two-point deficit.

The third week of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Malaysia (MPL MY) has seen some nerve-wracking encounters between the top teams from Malaysia’s esports scene. Despite SMG's defeat against RSG MY, the team has acquired 13 points to maintain their top spot on the table. On the other hand, defending champions TODAK are yet to find their form as they stand in the seventh position of the table with six points.

The competition's third week also set a new attendance record on the Seru Saturday. This article brings a complete recap of the MPL MY Season 12 games of week three and upcoming fixtures, among other updates.

MPL MY Season 12 Week 3 Results

Standings in MPL MY Season 12 after Week 3 (Image via Moonton Games)

MPL MY Season 12 Week 3 has been filled with some unexpected upsets. Team Lunatix pulled a huge upset in their match against the Selangor Red Giants, and Team HAQ’s invincible run also ended this week. It has been a worthwhile experience for every fan that attended the events.

This third week has set a new record with 1,500 people attending the matches on Seru Saturday. Fans took advantage of the free entry on Day 2 and came in numbers to pack all three floors of the arena.

Here are the results for the week's fixtures:

Friday (Week 3, Day 1)

Team HAQ 0-2 RSG MY

0-2 Team Secret 0-2 Team Lunatix

Seru Saturday (Week 3, Day 2)

Team SMG 2-0 MPX NSEA

2-0 Selangor Red Giants 2-1 TODAK

2-1 Red Esports 0-2 HomeBois

Sunday (Week 3, Day 3)

Team HAQ 0-2 Team Lunatix

0-2 MPX NSEA 2-1 Red Esports

2-1 RSG MY 2-1 Selangor Red Giants

Team Lunatix finds their good run of forms at Team HAQ’s expense

Team Lunatix players congratulating each other after win against team Secret (Image via Moonton Games)

Team Lunatix’s time has not been going very well in the first two weeks of the tournament. However, Week 3 has been pretty much perfect for them. They secured their first two victories in the tournament against Team HAQ and Red Esports halfway through the Regular Season games and have slingshotted up their position to sixth place in the table.

Yunaaaaaaaaa was the MVP in both of these wins. However, he gave all the credit for those wins to his coach Dany and Finding Hito, the new inclusions in the team, for their instant impacts. The victory against Team HAQ has been extra significant for Finding Hito since he was a former member of the team.

Selangor Red Giants stay on top of the table

MVP Super Sekys of Selangor Red Giants after clinching victory for the team in an intense game against TODAK (Image via Moonton Games)

Selangor Red Giants had been on a winning streak in the regular season of the tournament until they faced defeat against RSG MY (1-2). Even though they won against defending champions TODAK (2-1), despite their commendable efforts, did not have an answer against RSG MY. Thus, after the conclusion of half of the Regular Season, Selangor Red Giants still stays on top of the table.

Elsewhere, Team HAQ faced defeat in both their MPL MY Season 12 week 3 games against RSG MY (0-2) and team Lunatix (0-2), making them slide down to the fifth position on the league table. With such results from both the Giants and Team HAQ, Team SMG becomes the only team in the Regular Season yet to lose a game.

The fan-favorite HomeBois returning to winning ways has been another highlight of MPL MY Season 12 Week 3.

Upcoming fixtures

After the week 3 games, all eyes will be locked on the upcoming fixtures of the tournament. As anticipated from the beginning of the tournament, Week 4 will see the showdown of the kings in the Land of Dawn. Here are the complete fixtures so that you don’t miss a game:

Friday (September 8, 2023)

Match 25 (3:00 PM): Selangor Red Giants vs HomeBois

Match 26 (5:30 PM): Team SMG vs Red Esports

Seru Saturday (September 9, 2023)

Match 27 (12:30 PM): Team Lunatix vs MPX NSEA

Match 28 (3:00 PM): TODAK vs HomeBois

Match 29 (5:30 PM): Team RSG vs Team Secret

Sunday (September 10, 2023)

Match 30 (12:30 PM): TODAK vs Team HAQ

Match 31 (3:00 PM): RSG MY vs Team SMG

Match 32 (5:30 PM): Red Esports vs Team Secret

You can check out the complete Regular Season fixtures of the tournament at this link.

Fan of the Season Campaign Continues

The quest for the Fan of the Season in MPL MY Season 12 continues (Image via Moonton Games)

MPL MY Season 12 brings this once-in-a-lifetime chance for you to win exciting prizes like a motorcycle, an ROG Phone 7, and all-in tickets to the M5 Championship 2023. All you have to do is attend the events, watch the games live for 12 days, and scan the Fan of the Season QR code to be considered for the lucky draw.

So, take your chances in the lucky draw while you are attending the new season of the MPL MY championship, and you can win many interesting prizes while watching your favorite MLBB pro players fight for the all-illusive trophy of MPL MY Season 12 and more.