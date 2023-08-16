The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Malaysia Season 12 (MPL MY Season 12) will start this weekend as the MLBB tournament season begins. The Malaysian fans are excited to soak in every moment of the tournament, as it will present the champions with a chance to represent their nation in the M5 World Championship 2023. Therefore, the top Malaysian MLBB teams will compete for the next six weeks to get the most out of the 100,000 USD prize pool and secure their place in the upcoming M5 World Championship.

Moonton works closely with its partners to make these tournaments happen every season so aspiring MLBB gamers can fulfill their dreams. These top ten MLBB teams will perform in front of a live audience at different MPL arenas in Bukit Jalil, Dewan Sri Putra, and Kuala Lumpur.

MPL MY Season 12: Qualifying teams, schedule, and more

Malaysia will also host the M5 Wild Card competition after MPL MY Season 12 (Image via Moonton)

MPL MY Season 12 introduces a new Seru Saturday event where Saturday will see the top teams' face-offs. In this season, efforts will be made to improve the fans' viewing experience with this new event. The season will start with a face-off between TODAK and Team SMG, the finalists from last season. The opening match is scheduled for August 18, 2023, at 3:00 PM GMT +8.

The Regular MPL MY Season 12 will follow the single round-robin format, where the top 10 teams of the Malaysian MLBB circuit will compete in Best of Three (BO3) matches. The top eight teams will enter the Playoffs, and the bottom two teams will play the qualifiers to maintain their slots in the league.

Fans are eager to experience Week 4 of the Regular Season games, as it will feature the best matches in the circuit. In Week 4, the Selangor Red Giants and TODAK will face HomeBois. TODAK will also fight against Team HAQ this week, while RSG MY has its match scheduled against the Selangor Red Giants in the same week.

Here is the entire team list for MPL MY Season 12:

Team HAQ (THQ)

Team SMG (SMG)

TODAK (TDK)

RSG MY (RSG)

Team Lunatix (LTX)

Red Esports (RED)

Selangor Red Giants (SRG)

HomeBois (HB)

MPX NSEA (MPNC)

Team Secret (TS)

Schedule:

The schedule of MPL MY Season 12 is described below:

Week 1: 18 – 20 August

Day 1: Friday

Match 1 (3: 00 PM – 5:30 PM): TDK vs SMG

TDK vs SMG Match 2 (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM): TS vs THQ

Day 2: Saturday

Match 3 (12:00 PM – 2:30 PM): SRG vs LTX

SRG vs LTX Match 4 (3:00 PM – 5:30 PM): RSG vs HB

RSG vs HB Match 5 (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM): THQ vs MPNC

Day 3: Sunday

Match 6 (12:00 PM – 2:30 PM): HB vs LTX

HB vs LTX Match 7 (3:00 PM – 5:30 PM): RED vs SRG

RED vs SRG Match 8 (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM): TS vs TDK

Week 2: 25 -27 August

Day 1: Friday

Match 9 (3:00 PM – 5:30 PM): RSG vs LTX

RSG vs LTX Match 10 (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM): TS vs SRG

Day 2: Saturday

Match 11 (12:00 PM – 2:30 PM): TDK vs RED

TDK vs RED Match 12 (3:00 PM – 5:30 PM): SMG vs HB

SMG vs HB Match 13 (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM): MPNC vs SRG

Day 3: Sunday

Match 14 (12:00 PM – 2:30 PM): SMG vs LTX

SMG vs LTX Match 15 (3:00 PM – 5:30 PM): RED vs THQ

RED vs THQ Match 16 (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM): MPNC vs HB

Week 3: 1 – 3 September

Day 1: Friday

Match 17 (3:00 PM – 5:30 PM): THQ vs RSG

THQ vs RSG Match 18 (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM): TS vs LTX

Day 2: Saturday

Math 19 (12:00 PM – 2:30 PM): SMG vs MPNC

SMG vs MPNC Match 20 (3:00 PM – 5:30 PM): SRG vs TDK

SRG vs TDK Match 21 (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM): RED vs HB

Day 3: Sunday

Match 22 (12:00 PM – 2:30 PM): THQ vs LTX

THQ vs LTX Match 23 (3:00 PM – 5:30 PM): MPNC vs RED

MPNC vs RED Match 24 (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM): RSG vs SRG

Week 4: 8-10 September

Day 1: Friday

Match 25 (3:00 PM – 5:30 PM): SRG vs HB

SRG vs HB Match 26 (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM): SMG vs RED

Day 2: Saturday

Match 27 (12:00 PM – 2:30 PM): LTX vs MPNC

LTX vs MPNC Match 28 (3:00 PM – 5:30 PM): TDK vs HB

TDK vs HB Match 29 (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM): RSG vs TS

Day 3: Sunday

Match 30 (12:00 PM – 2:30 PM): TDK vs THQ

TDK vs THQ Match 31 (3:00 PM – 5:30 PM): RSG vs SMG

RSG vs SMG Match 32 (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM): RED vs TS

Week 5: 15-17 September

Day 1: Friday

Match 33 (3:00 PM – 2:30 PM): MPNC vs TDK

MPNC vs TDK Match 34 (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM): THQ vs SMG

Day2 : Saturday

Match 35 (12:00 PM - 2:30 PM): TS vs HB

TS vs HB Match 36 (3:00 PM – 5:30 PM): TDK vs RSg

TDK vs RSg Match 37 (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM): RED vs LTX

Day 3: Sunday

Match 38 (12:00 PM – 2:30 PM): SRG vs THQ

SRG vs THQ Match 39 (3:00 PM – 5:30 PM): TS vs SMG

TS vs SMG Match 40 (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM): RSG vs MPNC

Week 6: 23-24 September

Day 1: Saturday

Match 41 (12:00 PM – 2:30 PM): TS vs MPNC

TS vs MPNC Match 42 (3:00 PM – 5:30 PM): SRG vs SMG

SRG vs SMG Match 43 (6:00 PM – 8:30 PM): RED vs RSG

Day 2: Sunday

Match 44 (12:00 PM – 2:30 PM): TDK vs LTX

TDK vs LTX Match 45 (3:00 PM – 5:30 PM): THQ vs HB

The entire MPL MY Season 12 coverage will be available for gamers and MLBB fanatics worldwide on MLBB's official social media pages and YouTube channels.

MPL MY Season 12 online pre-registration tickets are already sold out via Ticket2U, the tournament's official ticket partner. However, fans can buy walk-in tickets to enjoy MPL MY Season 12 live from the arena. Unlimited walk-in entry will present a holistic experience to the fans.