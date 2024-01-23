Mobile Legends Bang Bang set to feature in Esports World Cup: Event dates, teams, and more

Mobile Legends Bang Bang has officially joined the Esports World Cup 2024 (EWC 2024). The tournament features a series of competitive esports titles, and Moonton Games’ popular multiplayer battle arena (MOBA) entry is the first to be announced. As a part of EWC 2024, Mobile Legend Bang Bang’s (MLBB) Mid Season Cup (MSC) and the MLBB Women’s Invitational (MWI) will venture outside of Southeast Asia for the first time.

Rya Ng, the Head of the Esports Ecosystem, stated that this collaboration between MLBB Esports and EWC will mark the beginning of a new chapter for both titles and the global esports ecosystem.

Notably, the competition has the largest prize pool in the history of Mobile Legends Bang Bang’s esports landscape.

This article will dive deep into the different aspects of this collaboration and bring everything you need to know ahead of an exciting year promised by the competitive gaming scene.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang becomes the first title announced to feature in the upcoming Esports World Cup: Crucial event dates

The Esports World Cup 2024 organizers have yet to announce the precise date for the start of the tournament. This article will be updated once the information is released. However, MSC 2024 dates have already been announced. The tournament will be conducted from July 1 to July 14, 2024.

With upwards of 1.46 billion installations and a monthly active user base of over 110 million, Mobile Legends Bang Bang has already registered itself among the fastest-growing MOBA titles. With its growing player base, Moonton Games has been exploring the competitive scene for a long time.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Esports currently has 14 regional tournaments spanning over 35 countries. Therefore, the community is immensely optimistic about the collaboration. The prize pool of the competition reaches USD 3,000,000, marking the largest ever in all MLBB competitions.

After the M5 Wild Card in the M5 World Championship last year, the WC format will return in the Mid Season Cup 2024.

The MSC 2024 main stage slot allocation for group and knockouts

While no date for the upcoming Esports World Cup has been finalized, the official press release has provided the slot allocation for the main stage of the Mid Season Cup 2024.

Main Stage:

Champion and Runner-up from MPL Indonesia Season 13 (two slots for Indonesia)

Champion and Runner-up from MPL Philippines Season 13 (two slots for the Philippines)

Champion and highest ranking MPL MENA KSA team from MPL MENA Season 5 (two slots for the MENA region)*

Champion of MPL Malaysia Season 13 (one slot for Malaysia)

Champion of MPL Singapore Season 7 (one slot for Singapore)

Champion of MPL Cambodia Spring 2023 (one slot from Cambodia)

Champion of Myanmar Qualifier (one slot for Myanmar)

Champion of NACT 2024 Spring Fall (one slot from North America)

Champion of MCC Season 3 (one slot EECA region)

Champion of MTC Season 3 (one slot for Turkey)

Champion of MPL LATAM (one slot for the Latin America region)

Champion of CN Qualifier (one slot for China)

First Place holder of MSC 2024 Wild Card (one slot for the winner of the Wild Card tournament)

This list of slot allocations should help you understand which teams can enter the Mobile Legends Bang Bang's Mid Season Cup 2024.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Women’s International 2024 is getting an expanded prize pool

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Women's International 2024 slot allocation for teams (Image via Moonton Games)

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Esports and Esports World Cup collaboration has brought some great news for MWI 2024 as well. The tournament will expand its prize pool to USD 500,000. Professional teams will enter the competition from 12 participating regions and countries, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, China, the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA), Eastern Europe and Central Asia region (EECA), the Mekong region (Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam), Brazil, and North America.

Moonton Games’ intention to boost the MLBB Esports scene has garnered plenty of viewership for its all-female tournament (MWI). The tournament, scheduled to kick off in August 2024, will be part of the Esports World Cup 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The tournament will be conducted outside Southeast Asia this season, along with the Mid Season Cup.

As Ray Ng, Head of the Esports Ecosystem, Moonton Games, says:

“We are thrilled to partner with the Esports World Cup Foundation and go beyond our horizons to Riyadh. Alongside teams from new participating regions, this year’s iteration presents boundless opportunities for more regions to participate, in line with our vision to expand MSC and MWI to foster greater diversity and inclusiveness.”

Mobile Legends Bang Bang's Esports collaboration with the Esports World Cup will boost the competitive aspect of MLBB Esports tournaments. Follow Sportskeeda for all MLBB-related updates and more.