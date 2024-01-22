How does MLBB resource management system work?

Mobile Legends Bang Bang is introducing a new MLBB resource management system to help players manage the storage of their devices. Since the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title requires plenty of storage to run, it often hampers the seamless gaming experience on low-storage devices. Moonton Games recently announced a solution to the issue on the game’s official X page.

The MLBB resource management system will help you run the title smoothly on your phone. This article explains everything you must know about the new setting.

What is the MLBB resource management system, and how does it work?

The MLBB resource management system is Moonton’s way of helping players manage the storage space on their devices. It provides you access to all the downloadable resources to help you check and remove those that you don't require.

An official X post on January 22, 2024, announced the introduction of this new MLBB resource management system. With the new features arriving in the title within days of the recent Aurora revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, it is evident that Moonton has a lot planned for the community this year.

Here is how to access the MLBB resource management:

Step 1: Launch the game.

Launch the game. Step 2: Click on the settings button in the top right corner.

Click on the settings button in the top right corner. Step 3: Click on "Manage Resources” (bottom-most option of the left-hand side menu).

While you can manage all the downloaded content here, check out the other aspects before you delete any resources to free up space.

How to manage your resources

Different sections in the "Manage Resources" menu have varying resource modules (Image via Moonton Games)

You will see three sections after clicking the “Manage Resources” button, including Necessary, Advanced, and Extreme. Each of these sections contains its own resource module:

Necessary resources: This section includes Basic Battle and Basic Features resources.

This section includes Basic Battle and Basic Features resources. Advanced resources: The Hero Display Resources, Hero Display Animations, HD in-match Skin Resources, and Skin in-match resources are part of this section.

The Hero Display Resources, Hero Display Animations, HD in-match Skin Resources, and Skin in-match resources are part of this section. Extreme resources: This section has different map resources, required medium presets, lores, skin display animations, and some other game-mode resources.

You can download or delete specific resource packs from these sections to free up some storage space and experience smooth gameplay. Click the download buttons to download these resources and the delete button to remove unnecessary items from your device's storage.

You will see a before and after prompt after clicking the delete button. A “Do not delete owned resources” checkbox will appear that you can tick to retain the content you own.

The question mark on the top right corner of each resource section will help you strike the right balance between storage space and a good gaming experience.

Moonton also announced an upcoming feature called direct data transfer between devices that will help you transfer the downloaded resources to different devices without using cellular data.

While you await the launch of this incredible feature, feel free to check out our article on the highly-anticipated Mobile Legends Bang Bang Attack on Titan collaboration.