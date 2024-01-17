Mobile Legends Bang Bang Aurora revamp: Hero changes, release date, and more

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Aurora revamp is finally happening, and the community is incredibly excited about it. Despite Aurora being a Mage, players previously had to try very hard to grab kills with her in matches. With the new changes made to the Maiden of the Glacier, fans are keen to experience the effects of the transformation.

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Aurora revamp was being tested on the Advance server for a while. Many content creators have been predicting the nature of these changes. However, an official confirmation arrived with an X post on January 17, 2024.

When will Mobile Legends Bang Bang Aurora revamp be released?

According to the X post about the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Aurora revamp, the character has been awakened at Queen's Peak and will arrive with her updated look on January 31, 2024.

Aurora's old (left) look compared to her new (right) look (Image via Moonton Games)

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Aurora revamp has altered everything, from the champion’s looks to her skills. Even her Kula Diamond skin has undergone some major changes.

What are the major changes in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Aurora revamp?

Some special changes in Aurora's appearance (Image via Moonton Games)

In this reincarnation, Aurora will have some spiral tresses around her star-shaped hands. Her crown will represent the sun, while the headscarf will represent the day. There will be snowflakes all around her body, creating delicate ice crystal patterns.

Aurora's facial features have also been adjusted. She will now have a more anime-girl look. Her headscarf is also designed to look like a glacier, while the hem of her gown features some icy mountains. Her heels now resemble the bridges that connect snow-covered cities.

Moonton's announcement of the Aurora revamp ahead of the upcoming MLBB x Attack on Titan collaboration has caused a massive buzz in the community

Major skill changes in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Aurora revamp

Changes made to Aurora's first and second skills (Image via Moonton Games)

Aurora will receive some major changes to her first and second skills. These alterations, after the MLBB January 2024 update, will help the champion return to the meta.

Skill 1: Hailstone Blast

The first skill’s visual design was inspired by the ethereal glow of Aurora's corona. It resembles a three-petal flower, similar to the middle part of her halo. The ice cones that rained down upon her enemies while using the skill now resemble her earrings.

Skill 2: Frosty Breeze

The changes to Aurora's second skill were inspired by her headscarf. The animation will now show three different ice cones that highlight the ground’s freezing state.

While these changes are great, some players may have liked to see Aurora's ultimate skill from the Advance Server arrive on the Normal Server. However, overall, the community is eagerly waiting for the champion’s arrival, along with her Frost Magic Energy, immense burst damage, and longer survivability.

While you await the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Aurora revamp, feel free to check out our MLBB tier list to track the best-performing champions in the current meta.